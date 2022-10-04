Journalist passionate about fact checking, crime and pizza. Tobacco addict and caffeine addict, since 2016 he has been collaborating with Bufale.net and since 2018 he has been working for Optimagazine in the music section. A devourer of investigative books, records and carbohydrates, he fights anxiety disorder with injections of metal and shoegaze.











A new case of suspicion Listeria ended in tragedy. The victim, an 80-year-old man, was rushed to Alexandria with symptoms of meningitis from Listeria monocytogenes and died after four days. Before he got sick he had eaten gods frankfurters raw chicken. This would be the fourth victim.

He eats chicken frankfurters and dies, what happened

As reported by ‘Repubblica’, an 80-year-old man from Alexandria felt ill after eating raw chicken frankfurters.

Immediately after, he was rushed to the Santi Antonio e Biagio and Cesare Arrigo Civil Hospital and his clinical picture progressively plummeted.

From the blood tests it emerged that the 80-year-old has contracted the meningitis from Listeria monocytogenes. On 29 September, four days after admission, the elderly man died.

According to initial information, this could be the fourth case of Listeria infection after the first three reported between December 2021 and June 2022 in Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Lombardy.

The intervention of the Ministry of Health

The case has already been forwarded to the offices of the Ministry of Health, the Directorate General for Hygiene and Safety of Food and Nutrition and is under investigation by the Carabinieri of the Antisophistication Unit (Nas), the ASL and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Alexandria.

The aim of the investigators is to understand if it is the strain ST 155the same that led to the three previous deaths.

Investigators listened to the victim’s relatives, who explained that the man used to eat raw sausages.

From the first investigations it emerged that the man actually used to buy frankfurters from a large food complex also supplied by the Tre Valli farm, the same that put the contaminated products on the market and then promptly took action in the withdrawal of the affected lots. marked by codes 1785417 e 01810919along with all items produced before September 12th.

The bacterium Listeria monocytogenes

All the details on Listeria monocytogenes bacterium infection – Listeriosis – are reported on the website of the Ministry of Health.

It is a ubiquitous bacterium widespread in the environment as well as very resistant even to low temperatures.

Infection with Listeria monocytogenes mainly affects i fragile subjectstherefore, pregnant women, the elderly, infants and immunosuppressed people who could develop a severe form of the disease even having taken small quantities of contaminated food.

As the Ministry reports, the Listeria bacterium usually “does not survive cookingSo, in the case of frankfurters, it is always recommended to consume them after cooking and especially keep them separate from other foods during the preparation phases, as we are always talking about an ubiquitous bacterium that can therefore contaminate already cooked foods.

The foods in which the bacterium can reside are milk, vegetables, soft cheeses, undercooked meats and slightly seasoned sausages.



