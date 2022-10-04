Home Health man suffering from meningitis, is the fourth victim
Health

man suffering from meningitis, is the fourth victim

by admin
man suffering from meningitis, is the fourth victim

An 80-year-old man died four days after eating chicken frankfurters. He had contracted Listeria monocytogenes meningitis

Posted on:

JOURNALIST AND DEBUNKER

Journalist passionate about fact checking, crime and pizza. Tobacco addict and caffeine addict, since 2016 he has been collaborating with Bufale.net and since 2018 he has been working for Optimagazine in the music section. A devourer of investigative books, records and carbohydrates, he fights anxiety disorder with injections of metal and shoegaze.







A new case of suspicion Listeria ended in tragedy. The victim, an 80-year-old man, was rushed to Alexandria with symptoms of meningitis from Listeria monocytogenes and died after four days. Before he got sick he had eaten gods frankfurters raw chicken. This would be the fourth victim.

You may also like

one more case of Listeria meningitis

A polyclinic on eating disorders opens in Milan

Clinical research, how to keep safe distances between...

one more case of Listeria meningitis

Ankylosing spondylitis: a new drug for those who...

L’Adige di Verona The health manager of Fratelli...

Svante Pääbo, who is the Nobel Prize for...

Another Ebola-like monkey virus could make the leap...

Empty calories, what they are and what foods...

Nobel, when the prize is a family matter

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy