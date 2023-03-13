Breast cancer is now the leading cause of global cancer incidence among women, but determining who will develop breast cancer is still a challenge for the medical community. New research indicates that for patients with breast cancer, cancer stage and receptor status can help doctors predict if and when the cancer might come back after initial treatment. For the study, Dr. Heather Neuman, MD, of the University of Wisconsin, and her colleagues analyzed data on 8,000 patients with stage I-III breast cancer who participated in nine clinical trials from 1997 to 2013 and received standard of care therapy. Time to first cancer recurrence varied significantly among tumors with different receptors, including estrogen receptor (ER), progesterone receptor (PR), and epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2).

Within each receptor type, cancer stage influenced time to recurrence. The risk of recurrence was higher and occurred earlier for ER−/PR−/HER2− tumors (triple negative). Patients with these tumors diagnosed as stage III had a 5-year chance of recurrence of 45.5%. The risk of recurrence was lowest for ER+/PR+/HER2+ (triple positive) tumours. Patients with these tumors diagnosed as stage III had a 5-year chance of recurrence of 15.3%. Based on their findings, the researchers developed follow-up recommendations based on cancer stage and receptor type. For example, patients with the lowest risk should see their cancer team once a year for 5 years, while those with the highest risk should see every 3 months for 5 years. This would reduce the risk of oversights and wasted time in early diagnosis.

On the flip side, a new tool, developed by researchers at the University of California S. Francisco and several other medical institutions, will help calculate the risk for those who may develop advanced breast cancer that goes undiagnosed despite regular checkups. Karla Kerlikowske, MD, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics, has been examining risk factors for advanced breast cancer for more than 15 years. She co-leads a consortium of physicians and scientists who developed a risk calculator for advanced breast cancer. The Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium’s (BCSC) Advanced Breast Cancer Risk Calculator is an interactive tool designed to estimate your six-year cumulative risk of developing advanced breast cancer based on annual or biennial mammography.

The risk calculator includes factors such as breast density, age, race and ethnicity, family history in a first degree relative, previous breast biopsies, body mass index, and menopausal status. The calculator provides very low, low, medium, intermediate, and high advanced cancer risk estimates to inform decisions about screening frequency and supplemental imaging. One of the strongest risk factors for advanced breast cancer, other than having the BRCA gene or a mother or sister with breast cancer, is breast density. Dense breasts have a higher proportion of connective tissue and lactiferous ducts. Where the breast is dense, a mammogram of the tissue appears cloudy or opaque. In women with dense breasts, 50% or more of the breast tissue appears opaque.

Women whose breast density is 75 percent or more have about three to four times the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer within five years than women whose breast density is 25 percent or less, according to this research. . Among the reasons why breast density can give rise to advanced breast cancer is that standard screening mammograms are less accurate with dense breasts than with non-dense breasts, making it more difficult to accurately detect cancer in its early stages . At the cellular level, the abundant connective tissue and collagen protein found in normal, dense breast tissue resemble the abnormal proliferation of connective tissue that occurs in the vicinity of cells that have taken the first steps towards becoming cancerous.

As you can read, the research and knowledge on understanding the biology of breast cancer is far from being understood. And with that in mind, the unpredictability surrounding relapses and transformations must be anticipated at all costs if survival and quality of life are to be achieved for patients.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

