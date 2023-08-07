Managing Gastroesophageal Reflux: Diet and Lifestyle Tips

Reflux Gastroesophageal: Causes, Symptoms, and Diet Recommendations

Reflux gastroesophageal, a condition where gastric juices cause burning and acid regurgitation in the esophagus, has become a prevalent disease. While the passage of acid between the stomach and esophagus is normal after meals, certain factors can lead to the excessive ascent of gastric juices, causing this ailment.

Various factors, including food choices, anatomy, hormones, and medications, can contribute to the development of reflux gastroesophageal. Typical symptoms of this disorder include a burning sensation behind the sternum and acid regurgitation in the mouth, which can occur occasionally or persist throughout the day.

It is possible to manage reflux gastroesophageal with not only medication but also through certain lifestyle changes and dietary choices. Nutrition plays a crucial role in controlling this condition. Maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, and adopting a balanced diet are essential.

In terms of food choices, it is recommended to include certain foods while avoiding others. Fruits, with the exception of highly acidic ones like lemons, oranges, and grapefruits, are considered excellent for individuals with reflux gastroesophageal. Vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, asparagus, green beans, and courgettes are well-tolerated. It is advisable to avoid consuming liquids in the evening.

Moreover, ginger, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, can be beneficial. Yogurt and fresh, lean dairy products like ricotta or mozzarella are also recommended. When it comes to meat, white and lean options such as chicken, turkey, rabbit, and veal are preferable. Pasta and rice are also well-tolerated.

Steamed or light-cooked preparations, devoid of heavy sauces, are preferable for cooking methods. However, it is always advisable to consult a medical professional to customize the diet based on individual needs.

On the other hand, certain foods and habits should be avoided to prevent the worsening of acidity. Smoking, carbonated drinks, chocolate, coffee, fatty foods, alcoholic beverages, spicy foods, citrus fruits, and fried foods are among the items to be avoided. Additionally, it is not recommended to go to bed immediately after meals or indulge in excessive eating, particularly in the evening.

To aid digestion, it is recommended to consume food slowly and chew it well. Lastly, reducing stress levels can significantly contribute to managing reflux gastroesophageal.

In conclusion, reflux gastroesophageal is a disease caused by the excessive ascent of gastric juices, resulting in burning and acid regurgitation. While medication can help manage the condition, adopting a healthy and balanced diet, along with lifestyle modifications, plays a crucial role. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice and guidance on managing reflux gastroesophageal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

