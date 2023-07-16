Managing High Triglycerides: What to Eat and Avoid for Better Health

Title: How to Keep High Triglycerides at Bay: A Guide to a Healthy Diet

Subtitle: High triglyceride levels can lead to serious diseases, but making the right dietary choices can help prevent them.

High triglyceride levels in the body can pose a significant threat to overall health, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and other serious conditions. Triglycerides are fats that serve as an energy reserve in adipose tissue. When these levels become excessively high, they can wreak havoc on our well-being.

Fortunately, there are ways to counteract high triglycerides, primarily through dietary changes. By understanding which foods to consume, we can improve our health and prevent the onset of harmful conditions.

When triglyceride levels fall within the normal range, several benefits manifest in the body. Recent studies have shown that lower triglyceride levels tend to decrease overall mortality rates. However, when triglyceride values exceed 199 mg/dl, it is referred to as hypertriglyceridemia, which significantly raises the risk of cardiovascular diseases, liver disorders, and pancreatic diseases.

Sedentary lifestyles and dietary habits are often the leading causes of high triglyceride levels. Many individuals consume more calories than they burn, resulting in an energy imbalance. To exacerbate the situation, certain foods contribute to elevated triglyceride levels.

Experts advise avoiding foods high in saturated fat, such as butter, margarine, aged cheeses, and industrial bakery products, as they tend to worsen the situation. Opting for monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, found in olive oil and dried fruit, is a healthier choice. Additionally, sugary foods, including biscuits, cakes, pastries, and canned fruit juices, should be kept to a minimum. It is also recommended to abstain from beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages. Fried foods, particularly salty ones, should be avoided as well. To keep triglyceride levels in check, it is essential to refrain from adding salt during cooking or at the dining table.

However, maintaining a healthy diet is only part of the equation. Lifestyle changes are also crucial. Regular physical activity is highly recommended to mitigate the risk of severe consequences. Professionals suggest engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week, such as walking, cycling, or bodyweight exercises that enhance muscle strength.

By adopting a healthy and balanced diet, limiting the consumption of foods high in saturated fats and sugars, and embracing an active lifestyle, individuals can effectively manage their triglyceride levels. Ultimately, these efforts will contribute to a healthier and more fulfilling life, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and other related illnesses.

Stay informed and take charge of your well-being by making informed choices about your diet and lifestyle.

