Managing the Winter Time Change: Tips for Maintaining a Healthy Sleep Rhythm

Winter Time Change: Tips for Maintaining a Healthy Sleep Routine

As winter approaches, the time change is just around the corner. In the early hours of Saturday, October 28 to Sunday, October 29, the clocks will be set back an hour, giving us an extra hour of sleep. While the time change may seem like a favorable adjustment, it can have side effects on certain population groups, such as children and the elderly.

For individuals over the age of 65, the time change can disrupt their sleep rhythm, leading to what is known as Phase Advancement Syndrome. This syndrome causes older individuals to feel drowsy earlier in the evening and wake up earlier in the morning due to the decreased daylight and environmental stimuli after mid-afternoon.

To help combat the effects of the time change and maintain a healthy sleep routine, Dr. Nuria Roure, an expert psychologist in sleep disorders, offers some recommendations. These include promoting physical exercise during the afternoon, having a light dinner between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., waiting at least 2 hours before going to sleep after eating, avoiding sitting still after dinner, and never falling asleep on the couch.

Other tips include using the bed only for sleeping, avoiding electronic devices at least one hour before bed, and incorporating relaxing activities into the evening routine, such as taking a shower or bath, listening to relaxing music, or practicing yoga.

For individuals experiencing difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, it is important to consult with a specialist in sleep disorders. Poor sleep quality or insufficient sleep can lead to various health issues, especially in older individuals who are more prone to chronic diseases.

Ensuring a good rest, especially among the elderly, is crucial as it serves as a protective factor against the development of serious diseases. By following these recommendations, individuals can maintain a healthy sleep routine even after the time change, promoting overall well-being and reducing the negative effects on the body and mind.

