Manchester City win the Premier League without playing: Arsenal ko

NOTTINGHAM (ENGLAND) – Il Manchester City won the 2022-23 Premier League without playing. To celebrate the title on the eve of the match against Chelsea against Pep Guardiola’s team (next Champions League finalist against Inter) indeed it was enough the knockout of second-placed Arsenalbeaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest (a segno Awoniyi al 19′).

Col dream ‘Treble’ more alive than ever (in England the feat was only achieved by the cousins ​​of United in the year of grace 1999), Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City puts the first piece in place and confirms itself firmly on the throne: fifth title in six years, third straight and ninth overall for the Citizens, for what the NBA would now call a ‘dynasty’. Having said that the obsession is with the Champions League that Foden and his associates will contest against Inter on 10 June in Istanbul and that there is also the FA Cup final to be played at Wembley against United’s cousins, this year’s was perhaps the most complicated championship to win because almost always chasing. After a summer that had brought Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji as a dowry, but also important sales (Sterling, Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus as well as the farewell of Fernandinho), the Guardiola gang had started strong, between victories and goals (above all the 6-3 against United) before the mid-October stop with the usual Liverpool, the only team in recent years capable of breaking City’s monopoly.

The comeback on Arsenal with super Haaland

And yet, despite that start, there were those who were doing better: Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Guardiola’s former deputy and who had picked Zinchenko and Jesus on the market in Manchester. The slide with Brentford and above all the knockout in the return derby they plunge the champions to -8 from the Gunners and even Conte’s defeat against Tottenham on 5 February is starting to undermine trust in the environment. But from that moment City made no more mistakes (only victories except for a draw with Nottingham Forest), Arsenal jammed and the double clear success in the clashes with the Gunners (3-1 at the Emirates on 15 February and the 4-1 in Manchester on April 26) flip everything up to today’s party. And if Pep Guardiola no longer amazes, continuing to collect trophies after trophies, with a sublime football always at the forefront and never the same, Haaland deserves a special note, which sweeps away the clichés about the Catalan coach’s difficulties in adapting to a real nine. Impressive the season of the Norwegian, over 50 goals in all competitions, 36 in the Premier League where he beat the record of Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, who stopped at 34, among other things in 42 days. But Haaland and City are already looking beyond: after England, it’s time to conquer Europe.







