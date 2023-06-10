Manchester like Milan: they won the Champions League with two clubs

The Lombard capital held the record since 1964. The English city, to the three successes of United, now adds that of the Citizens

Manchester like Milan. The victory of the Citizens, on the night in Istanbul, takes away a football record from the Lombard capital after 59 years. That of having won the European Cup/Champions League with two teams.

History — The first Italian club to win the most coveted continental trophy for clubs was Nereo Rocco’s Milan: 2-1 at Benfica in Lisbon at Wembley in London on 22 May 1963. The first of seven total triumphs (1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003 and 2007) in the event. The following year it was the turn of Helenio Herrera’s Inter: 3-1 against Real Madrid at the Prater in Vienna on 27 May 1964. And before the three cups (also 1964 and 2010) “with big ears raised to the sky”. Since then, Milan has held a record, equaled tonight, with the victory of the other Manchester City. Which certainly lags behind United for European Cups/Champions League won (one to three: 1968, 1999 and 2008), but the city of Manchester also takes away from Milan the pride of that solitary record after almost sixty years.

Assault failed — A record that also “resisted” the “attempt” by Madrid in 2014 and 2016. On the first occasion, Carlo Ancelotti’s Real faced off in the match at the da Luz stadium in Lisbon (14 wins, the last one in 2022). and Atletico Madrid colchoneros he was born in Cholo, Diego Simeone. The success of the latter vanished in the 93rd minute with an equalizer from Sergio Ramos. And the from above, in extra time (4-1), ended up in the Real Madrid bulletin board of Cristiano Ronaldo and his companions. Two years later, right at the Meazza in Milan, Carrasco replied to the “usual” Ramos a handful of minutes from the end. no goals in extra time. And victory on penalties blancos by Zinedine Zidane. Col Cholo, once again, to lick his wounds. See also Russia wants to leave the ISS "after 2024". NASA: "Nothing official"

Another record — However, there is another record that Milan continues to hold: the one that only San Siro has hosted the first leg and second leg matches in the knockout rounds of the most coveted tournament three times. In 2003 (semifinals) and 2005 (quarterfinals) it was Milan who went through, in the semifinals of the just ended edition Inter.

