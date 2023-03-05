ROMA – A great goal by Mancininot with the specialty of the header but with a surprising shot from distance, enough for Mourinho and alla Roma to win against the Juventus 1-0 and to climb the standings to 47 points, behind Lazio. Allegri slips to -12 from the Giallorossi’s fourth place and can regret the three poles hit from his own (Rabiot, Cuadrado and Mancini’s wood car). In the 90th minute, when he tries all out with the insertion of Kean, the latter commits madness by kicking Mancini and getting the red light for a reaction foul just one minute after entering the field. In the end, the party belongs entirely to Rome.

Allegri’s gesture to Kean after the flash expulsion in Roma-Juve

23:03

Mourinho in the post match

Thus Mourinho to Dazn after the match: “It’s difficult to accept the match in Cremona seeing how we played tonight. I haven’t digested that result yet. Roma won because we were good and gave 100%, it wasn’t the tactical organization but the attitude of the players. I respect Allegri, they are good and are growing. We know that Juve are a wall when they get compact, we don’t score so much and it was important not to give them space. Hug with Allegri? We often talk by text, we have a great relationship, we always joke by text or through friends. I really like his team and I’m happy with this distance now because even with -15 they are a team that threatens. You never know how Roma are playing, we have to be aware of our limits to hide them and win. Dybala? For us it is super important, but Juve don’t need great players like him because they are full of them. Europa League as Conference? Last year’s Conference level was higher than this year’s. The Europa League this year, on the other hand, looks like the Champions League, it will be hard, let’s go step by step. Will I be on the bench next Sunday? I don’t expect anything, there’s a process going on and I respect it, until it’s finished I don’t speak. The only thing I want is to do my job in peace.”

22:40

90+8′ – Danilo wastes a penalty on the move, the game ends

The last chance happened on Danilo’s right foot who, however, wasted a penalty on the move by kicking centrally. It ends here, Roma wins 1-0.

22:32

90′ – INCREDIBLE KEAN, RED IN ONE MINUTE!

In the 89th minute Cuadrado was out and Kean was in, this was Allegri’s last move. But, after just a minute, the Juventus striker loses his head and kicks Mancini, getting the direct red light for a reaction foul: Juve in ten.

22:29

86′ – Belotti enters

Another change for Mourinho: Belotti enters for an exhausted Pellegrini.

22:25

82′ – AUTOPALO BY MANCINI!

From the corner Mancini deflects onto the post and risks an own goal. It is the third wood of the match hit by Juve.

22:21

78′ – Rui Patricio flies his Di Maria

Di Maria exchanges with Chiesa and then frees himself for the shot on which Rui Patricio flies and deflects for a corner.

22:20

77′ – Double substitution for Allegri

Space for Pogba and Paredes in Juve, Allegri takes away Kostic and Locatelli.

22:18

75′ – Szczesny saves on Smalling, yellow for Kostic

Pellegrini’s long cross found Smalling free at the far post, who headed for the bank but found flying opposition from Szczesny. Shortly after, yellow card for Kostic for a foul under Mourinho’s bench.

22:16

73′ – Escono Dybala with Wijnaldum

The game of Dybala and Wijnaldum ends, Mourinho plays the cards Bove and Abraham.

22:06

63′ – Zalewski makes a mistake and Mourinho removes him. Spinazzola booked

A back pass by Zalewski with his header risks becoming an involuntary assist for Vlahovic, who however does not reach the ball by a whisker. After the mistake, Mourinho removes his winger and inserts Karsdorp. On the other side Spinazzola was booked for a hold on Chiesa.

22:03

59′ – CUADRADO POST! Allegri puts Church

From the free-kick Cuadrado goes around and hits the outside post, it is the second wood of the match for Juve after that of Rabiot. Allegri changes: inside the Church for Fagioli.

22:01

57′ – Yellow card for Cristante

Rabiot runs away and Cristante knocks him down before entering the area: free-kick and yellow card.

21:57

53′ – GOAL BY MANCINI!

Roma unlock the game with a great goal by Mancini from outside the area: stop and incredible blow that strikes Szczesny.

21:50

46′ – It starts again with Bonucci on the pitch

The second half begins with something new: Bonucci replaces Alex Sandro at Juve.

21:32

45’+1′ – The first half ends

After one minute of added time, the first half ends.

21:30

44′ – POLO OF RABIOT!

Blaze from Juventus: Danilo’s cross was perfect for Rabiot’s entry, who headed in but found a reflection from Rui Patricio, who deflected off the post.

21:19

33′ – Matic is also booked

Matic enters decisively and hard on Cuadrado, he too gets booked.

21:17

31′ – Yellow card for Locatelli

Spinazzola swerves and Locatelli knocks him down: inevitable yellow card.

21:13

27′ – Dybala engages Szczesny

The first dangerous shot of the match comes from Roma with Dybala, who returns to the left from the right and kicks, Szczesny is attentive and blocks.

21:04

18′ – What an opportunity for Spinazzola!

A quick free-kick from Roma surprises Juve and draws Spinazzola in an open field, the Giallorossi full-back however does not opt ​​for the shot and is inaccurate in the cross, favoring the intervention of the Juventus defenders.

20:56

10′ – Banner for Costanzo and 25th sold out at the Olimpico

Roma-Juve is played in a beautiful atmosphere, the Olimpico is full: 25th sold out of the season, there are 64,000 and 213 spectators. Tick ​​one too banner in Tribuna Tevere to commemorate Maurizio Costanzo.

20:53

7′ – Mancini stops, the doctors enter

After a postponement to clear the area, Mancini accuses a problem with his ankle and stops, throwing himself on the ground. Inside the doctors for the treatment of the case, the defender still remains on the pitch, but Llorente warms up.

20:46

1′ – ROME-JUVENTUS BEGINS

Off we go, the referee Maresca blows the whistle to start the game. The first ball possession belongs to Roma.

20:40

Great emotion for the Roman singer-songwriter who performed live Mai sola Mai sotto la Sud.

20:32

Mourinho in the pre on the suspension of the disqualification

Mourinho a Dazn: “The suspension of the disqualification? There is a process going on and I don’t have to talk, I just want to work in peace. Today I’m with the team and I’m only interested in helping my team with the best possible result. Pellegrini? He has had some problems, he has played almost all the time, let’s see how he is and if he can go 90′, we also have an important match on Thursday, let’s see how he reacts. Dybala? There are players who play against former clubs and don’t suffer emotionally. I haven’t spoken to Paulo, he already played in Turin against Juve in the first leg, he has experience and I don’t think it’s a problem for him.”

20:25

Juventus manager Francesco Calvo a Dazn: “A match from inside or outside for the Champions League? It’s important, I don’t think from inside or outside, we look at two tables: one says that we are -9 from Roma, the other that we are 6 points ahead of Roma. Let’s think match by match , let’s think about winning tonight. Renewal Of Mary? He is a technical and locker room leader, we want to keep the important players, see the renewal of Danilo. We are talking, from time to time, we negotiate with the lights off but we are confident. Dybala? He was important for Juve, he’s a champion, but today he’s from Roma and we look to the present and future of Juve and we don’t look back. THE Dybala is asking for 3 million arrears? As an Italian who has lived abroad, I am surprised by this news on deeds that are covered by restrictions. The lawyers are dealing with it, but none of these acts have been examined by a judge”.

20:15

Mancini: “You win on the details”. Rabiot “Dybala? With that left-handed…”

Mancini to Dazn in the pre-game: “We’re coming off a bad defeat, we’ve analyzed the mistakes, there’s the right balance in the dressing room and in Trigoria, we’ve prepared it in the best possible way. Are set pieces the winning weapon? You win on details, we’ll give it our all”. Also Rabiot intervened in Dazn: “Dybala? We know his left foot well, he’s deadly near the box, he shoots from outside, we have to defend well against him, but also against Abraham and Pellegrini, we have to be careful.”

20:08

Roma and Juve on the pitch for the warm-up

The two teams take to the field for the warm-up, first Roma, amidst the roar of the public, and then Juve, booed.

20:00

The ice work

19:47

The official formations

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Wijnaldum; Dybala. Trainer: Mourinho.

JUVE (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic. Trainer: Allegri.

19:40

The arrival of the Roma coach

19:30

Bunker defenses

Juventus are, together with Napoli, one of the two teams that have conceded fewer goals in the second half of this Serie A, just eight each. Roma follows with nine goals collected in the second half, one of which in the last match against Cremonese.

19:15

Juve black beast of Rome

Juventus is the team that has beaten Roma several times in Serie A: 85 black and white victories against the yellow and reds, including three in the last four matches between the two teams.

19:00

The curious statistic on the 12th minute

In the last seven league games between Juventus and Roma, the match has been unlocked on average in the 12th minute of play, on five occasions out of seven with a Bianconeri goal.

18:45

Precedents in balance

Perfect balance in the last 12 Serie A matches between Roma and Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico, with four wins each and four draws; however, the Bianconeri have won two of the most recent three (D1).

18:30

Rome, poker of victories without goals

The Roma comes from four home wins in a row without conceding a goal in Serie A; the last time they won multiple home games in a row with a single manager was in December 2017, with Eusebio Di Francesco in charge.

18:15

Roma-Juventus, the probable formations

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Dybala, Pellegrini; Abraham. Coach: Mourinho.

Juventus (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; DiMaria, Vlahovic. Coach: Merry.

Referee: Maresca of Naples.

18:00

Roma at the Olimpico with Mourinho

suspended the disqualification of José Mourinho who will therefore be able to lead the team from the bench at the Olimpico. Now Marco Serra risks big READ EVERYTHING

