The decree of the Minister of Health of 6 September 2023 which defines the contents and methods of delivery of the mandatory training programs on animal health for all operators and professionals who belong to the sector.

The Ministry’s intervention, of an innovative and strategic nature, aims to guarantee the training and updating of those who professionally work with animals through harmonized contents, methods and standards.

In light of the recent approach dictated by European and international bodies, in fact, veterinary public health bases its work on close collaboration between the public and private components, with a view to renewed trust in the relationship between the competent authority and the economic operator.

From this perspective, a trained and aware operator becomes a fundamental guarantee for the effective management of animal health and the entire sector since he is able to ensure the traceability of his animals and to recognize all signals, events or information that can reveal the onset of an animal disease (early detection) and, consequently, to react promptly, in collaboration with local veterinary services, to limit any possible danger as much as possible.

The regulated training system therefore ensures that each operator, in relation to their role, acquires all the knowledge necessary to correctly carry out the tasks that Regulation (EU) 2016/429 “Animal Health Law” and the national implementing legislation entrusts them with. they contribute to the benefit of an effective and coordinated activity of surveillance and control, as well as prevention, of animal diseases.

