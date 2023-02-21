A little girl had her jaw reconstructed following Ewing’s sarcoma in Naples by the maxillofacial team of the Bari Polyclinic.

The team of the Bari Polyclinic (professor Copelli in the centre)

A 10-year-old girl suffering from Ewing’s sarcoma, a bone tumor that mostly affects children and young adults, was operated on in the jaw in the Santobono of Naples by the maxillofacial team of the Bari Polyclinic: instead of the removal, which would have led severely compromised both functionally and aesthetically, the doctors carried out a reconstruction using a bone segment of the fibula, modeled and implanted.

The complex reconstructive oncological surgery operation was led by the professor from Bari Clare Copelli. The intervention was possible, reads a note, “thanks to the collaboration of the general and health directorates of the structures involved to bring together the multidisciplinary team“. The doctor took part Marcello Zamparellidirector of the plastic surgery and burns surgery unit of the Santobono Hospital in Naples and Dr Frank Ionadirector of the head and neck surgery unit of the Irccs Pascale Institute in Naples.

Professor Copelli explained:

The reconstruction surgery carried out involved the removal of a bone segment from the fibula, its modeling to recreate the shape of the removed portion of the jaw and the subsequent transplantation in the area to be reconstructed. This last phase is carried out under the microscope and involves the execution of connections between arterial and venous vessels with a diameter of a few millimetres.

The postoperative course was uncomplicated. The Policlinico di Bari explains in the note: