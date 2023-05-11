Mandorino (Cittadinanzattiva): “We are in a state of health emergency” (11/05/2023)

Almost all of the Regions did not recover their benefits late due to the pandemic, and not all of them used the 500 million allocated in 2022 for the recovery of waiting lists. It hasn’t been used about 33%, for a total of 165 million. The data show that Molise has invested only 1.7% of what it had available, around 2.5 million. Sardinia (26%), Sicily (28%), Calabria and the Province of Bolzano (29%) are also bad. The Istat surveys also reveal in 2022 one reduction in the number of people who have undergone specialist visits (from 42.3% in 2019 to 38.8% in 2022) or diagnostic tests (from 35.7% to 32.0%) – in the South the latter reduction reaches 5 percentage points. Compared to 2019, the share of those who declare that they have paid entirely at their own expense for both specialist visits (from 37% to 41.8% in 2022) and diagnostic tests (from 23% to 27.6% in 2022) has increased.

The use of health services availing of insurance coverage healthcare is more widespread in Lazio (in 2022, 10.8% of people declared that they had resorted to it in the event of specialist visits), in Lombardy (9.7%), in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (9.1%) and in Piedmont (8.1%); it stands at around 5% in Liguria, Emilia Romagna and Tuscany, while in the southern regions it covers on average only 1.3% for specialist visits.

Emergency first aid

The most frequent reports concern: excessive waiting to perform or complete triage (18.9%) crowded emergency room (15.4%), lack of information for the patient or family member (9.8%), lack of beds in the hospitalization ward (9.2%), lack of medical personnel (8.7%), patients in wheelchair or stretcher along the corridors for hours/days (7.5%). In the last 10 years we have come to terms with one constant and conspicuous reduction of emergency facilities: there is a reduction on the national territory of 61 emergency departments, 103 emergency rooms, 10 pediatric emergency rooms and 35 resuscitation centres; as for the mobile structures in the last 10 years we have had one reduction of 480 type B ambulancesan increase of only 4 type A ambulances (but in 2019 the decrease compared to 2010 was 34 units), a decrease of 19 pediatric ambulances and 85 mobile resuscitation units.

At the regional level, there are situations with percentages that are certainly smaller and below the average both due to the presence of DEA and first aid; is the example of Basilicata (22.2% DEA and PS), Calabria (43.5% DEA and 69.6% PS), Molise (20% DEA and 60% PS). Also with respect to the timeliness of the arrival of the emergency vehicles, the situation has significantly and worryingly worsened; it is the case of Calabria where the emergency vehicle arrives on average in 27 minutes, Basilicata 29 minutes and Sardinia 30 minuteswhen the national average is approx 20 minutes.

The other chapters of the Report concern emergency prevention, health personnel, territorial assistance and the implementation of the Pnrr and which can be consulted in full by clicking here.

Photo Credit: Luca Liccione