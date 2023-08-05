Mandorino (Cittadinanzattiva): «We are in a state of health emergency»

Long waiting lists, exhausted emergency rooms, general practitioners absent in many areas defined as “health deserts”. An increasingly frequent recourse to private spending which penalizes those who cannot afford it. These are the many health emergencies that Cittadinanzattiva photographs in Civic Health Report 2023, presented in Rome at the Ministry of Health. This year the Report is being disseminated within a more general day entitled “Healthcare urgency”, a first public moment of the permanent mobilization promoted by Cittadinanzattiva in defense of the National Health Service.

In fact, the organization’s activists from many regions of Italy took to the streets before the Ministry to demonstrate the health emergencies of their territories. Other initiatives will also take place locally in the next few days to continue the mobilization which began about a month ago and which VITA has followed step by step.

«The data presented in this Report and the stories that people tell our activists in the area, make us urgently need to proclaim a state of health emergency as citizens and a permanent mobilization in defense of our NHS, as we announce in our Manifesto and in the petition on Change,” he announces Anna Lisa Mandorinogeneral secretary of Active citizenship. To overcome the health emergency, the association, again through Mandorino’s voice, asks that they be reaffirmed five conditionsfive access keys to the common home of the National Health Service: «Periodic updating and constant monitoring of the essential levels of assistance which must be guaranteed and payable throughout the national territory;

the elimination of waiting lists, through an investment in human and technical resources, better programming and transparency of the various channels, a concrete commitment by the Regions for local government plans for waiting lists; the recognition and implementation of the right to digital healthcare to reduce bureaucracy, communicate better with professionals and access remote services; the guarantee of treatment and assistance pathways for chronic and rare patients and, in particular, for non self-sufficient people, by funding the new law for non self-sufficient elderly people and resuming the regulatory process for the recognition of caregivers; the implementation of the territorial assistance reform envisaged by the PNRR, with the involvement of local communities and local professionals».

The Civic Report on Health, in its second edition, integrates data from 14,272 reports from citizens, which arrived in Cittadinanzattiva during 2022, with data from institutional, academic or research sources. The aim is to show how citizens’ right to health translates into the complex system of healthcare federalism today. Next to the never solved general problems of waiting lists and access to benefits (which collect almost one report out of three, 29.6%), i citizens report shortcomings in all three areas of health care, i.e. the hospital sector (15.8%), the territorial sector (14.8%) and the prevention area (15.2%). In fifth place is the safety of care (8.5%). This is followed by reports on access to information and documentation (4.5%), social security assistance (2.8%), humanisation and relationships with healthcare professionals (2.6%), private spending and high co-payments (1.7%) and prosthetic and integrative assistance (1.4%). Above all, the problems concerning access to services (+5.8%) and those related to hospital assistance (+4.4%) have grown compared to 2021.

Urgent waiting lists and waiver of care

Two years for a screening mammogram, three months for uterine cancer surgery which had to be done within a month, two months for an urgent gynecological specialist visit to be fixed within 72 hoursalways two months for a cardiological check-up to be done within 10 days. These are some examples of waiting times reported by citizens who also complain of malfunctions in access and booking services, for example caused by failure to comply with priority codes, difficulty in contacting the Cup, inability to book due to blocked waiting lists.

Waiting times for first specialist visits: for visits that have a Class B-short (to be carried out within 10 days) the citizens who have contacted us have also waited 60 days for the first cardiological, endocrinological, oncological and pulmonary visit. Without a priority code, you get to wait 360 days for an endocrinological visit and 300 for a cardiological one.

Waiting times for specialist check-ups: A gynecological specialist visit with priority U (urgent, to be carried out within 72 hours) was scheduled 60 days after the request. For a cardiological, endocrinological, physiatric check-up with priority B (to be fixed within 10 days) citizens waited 60 days. For an orthopedic examination, again with emergency class B, it took even 90 days. An endocrinological visit without priority class was scheduled after 455 days, a neurological visit after 360 days.

Waiting times for diagnostic services: 150 days were reported for a mammogram, with a short category B class (to be carried out within 10 days), and 730 days again for a mammogram but with a category P class (programmable), 365 days for a gastroscopy with biopsy in case of undetermined class.

Waiting times for surgeries: for an operation for uterine cancer which had to be performed within 30 days (Class A), the patient waited 90 days, 3 times as long as expected. For a hip replacement operation, to be performed within 60 days (priority class B), there was a wait of 120 days, double the maximum expected time.

Almost all of the Regions did not recover their benefits late due to the pandemic, and not all of them used the 500 million allocated in 2022 for the recovery of waiting lists. It hasn’t been used about 33%, for a total of 165 million. The data show that Molise has invested only 1.7% of what it had available, around 2.5 million. Sardinia (26%), Sicily (28%), Calabria and the Province of Bolzano (29%) are also bad. The Istat surveys also reveal in 2022 one reduction in the number of people who have undergone specialist visits (from 42.3% in 2019 to 38.8% in 2022) or diagnostic tests (from 35.7% to 32.0%) – in the South the latter reduction reaches 5 percentage points. Compared to 2019, the share of those who declare that they have paid entirely at their own expense for both specialist visits (from 37% to 41.8% in 2022) and diagnostic tests (from 23% to 27.6% in 2022) has increased.

The use of health services availing of insurance coverage healthcare is more widespread in Lazio (in 2022, 10.8% of people declared that they had resorted to it in the event of specialist visits), in Lombardy (9.7%), in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (9.1%) and in Piedmont (8.1%); it stands at around 5% in Liguria, Emilia Romagna and Tuscany, while in the southern regions it covers on average only 1.3% for specialist visits.

Emergency first aid

The most frequent reports concern: excessive waiting to perform or complete triage (18.9%) crowded emergency room (15.4%), lack of information for the patient or family member (9.8%), lack of beds in the ward for hospitalization (9.2%), lack of medical personnel (8.7%), patients in wheelchair or stretcher along the corridors for hours/days (7.5%). In the last 10 years we have come to terms with one constant and conspicuous reduction of emergency facilities: there is a reduction on the national territory of 61 emergency departments, 103 emergency rooms, 10 pediatric emergency rooms and 35 resuscitation centres; as for the mobile structures in the last 10 years we have had one reduction of 480 type B ambulancesan increase of only 4 type A ambulances (but in 2019 the decrease compared to 2010 was 34 units), a decrease of 19 pediatric ambulances and 85 mobile resuscitation units.

At the regional level, there are situations with percentages that are certainly smaller and below the average, both due to the presence of DEA and first aid; is the example of Basilicata (22.2% DEA and PS), Calabria (43.5% DEA and 69.6% PS), Molise (20% DEA and 60% PS). Also with respect to the timeliness of the arrival of the emergency vehicles, the situation has significantly and worryingly worsened; it is the case of Calabria where the emergency vehicle arrives on average in 27 minutes, Basilicata 29 minutes and Sardinia 30 minuteswhen the national average is approx 20 minutes.

The other chapters of the Report concern emergency prevention, health personnel, territorial assistance and the implementation of the Pnrr and which can be consulted in full by clicking here.

Photo Credit: Luca Liccione

