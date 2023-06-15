Home » Manduria: A mandurian in the regional task force against hospital infections
Health

Manduria: A mandurian in the regional task force against hospital infections

Manduria: A mandurian in the regional task force against hospital infections

Following a formal request from the Animal Health and Welfare Promotion Department, the Orders of the Nursing Professions of Puglia have designated Dr. Vincenza Pellicani as a member of the Regional Technical-Scientific Committee on the basis of her professional curriculum and experience.

The manduriana will contribute to the establishment of the technical table for the design of regional training plans for the fight against healthcare-related infections which represent the most frequent complication in health care. A problem that must be considered as a silent and sneaky pandemic as it claims thousands of victims every year and causes health costs to rise exorbitantly.

Pellicani is a nurse in the Health Professions Service of the Marianna Giannuzzi hospital directed by Dr. Pio Lattarulo and is a member of the CCICA (control committee for healthcare-related infections) of the ASL Taranto, as an expert nurse in infections.

