Dance, dance, dance. Dance, dance, dance. The long night of the Måneskin begins like this. With a categorical imperative: go wild. «I don’t wanna sleep». And the more than 13,000 people at the Pala Alpitour don’t want to sleep. They waited for them for hours, some even from dawn. «You will hear me speak very little, because saying in Italian “Su le mani”, “Saltate”, embarrasses me», is Damiano’s greeting. “Do it yourself.” It doesn’t even need to be said. Everyone jumps, arms in the air. People dance and sing in the stands and in the parterre. And when the rhythm becomes sweeter, we hug each other. The bodies sway, then jump again.

The Måneskin have arrived and it’s a riot: they call Turin and Turin answers.

But the concert started well before 21.15. With waiting, the frenzy of preparation, expectation, hope. A selfie with Damiano, another with Victoria. «In Pesaro they got the fans on stage, let’s hope! It would be beautiful.” Virginia, Clodiana and Elisa daydream. “On stage with them. Think about it?”. «If I meet Damiano I faint, I don’t promise anything». What if it doesn’t happen? «The important thing is to scream, jump, have fun. Even a little cry. In short, they are the Måneskin!». Promise of a great show. And nothing can spoil the concert. An event that those who are at the Pala Alpitour have been waiting for for three years. «We bought the tickets in 2020, then with Covid there was a succession of postponements. We are finally here. In the front row». To earn pole position they arrived at 9, two from Asti, one from Turin. They feared finding a queue and you know, without numbered seats, grabbing those in front of the stage, where it seems like playing guitar with Thomas or drums with Ethan, is a challenge.

Question of strategy. And especially up early. And yesterday, in Piazzale Grande Torino, the first tents appeared around 4.00 am. Luxembourg, Belgium, Italy, Turin. There they are the fans. They take turns to go to the bathroom and not lose their places, they sing since dawn, even before the sandwiches with the speakers appear

«One of the most beautiful experiences of the concert is the queue». How sorry? “Yes, the tail. You’re here with kids your age, with your same passions, your same interests. It’s easy to get to know each other.” This is how Arianna and Gaia, 18 years old, sisters from Settimo, met Aurora and Margherita. Thus friendships are born and even some love. Or sympathy. «See that boy with the computer and the red sweatshirt? Cute right? Before entering, I ask him for his number». Mission accomplished? Maybe.

One thing is certain, yesterday the Pala Alpitour was for twenty-year-olds. Of those who play, who have become global stars like never before in an Italian rock band. And of those who applaud, film on their cell phones, wave their arms, sing at the top of their lungs. Hoping to get noticed, with the desire to have fun. And be there. As if they were on that stage. And some really hope so. The dream of Diego, student and guitarist, is to be called by Victoria for the solo on For your Love. “That piece isn’t bad.” Some “concertino” Diego did. “But being in front of 13,000 people must be really powerful.”

Maneskin mania. Between bandanas and T-shirts. And she is not fashion. Or not only. It is a message of freedom, of rights, of possibilities. Because Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan started from the road, they conquered the summit without any push or recommendation. And the example is really positive ones. Aurora, nineteen from Grugliasco, is frank: «The Måneskin sing what we think, but we are not capable of saying». For example? One verse among a thousand: «I’m twenty years old so don’t be surprised if I make drama out of nothing». And Margherita, 22, adds the rest: «I got the tickets in 2020. I was depressed, it seemed to me that nothing was going right. And I didn’t know how to explain myself, I couldn’t. But their songs do. The softer ones, which seem to pamper you, and the rockier ones, with which you let off steam. The Måneskin managed to give me the totality I was looking for».

Here is the response of the fans to the many critics, those of are not revolutionaries, they do nothing new, stuff already seen, they are a bad copy. And so what? “I’m rock. They are good, they play well, they tell us. Music isn’t just one thing.” And no. And it’s not just teenage stuff. Paolo Trucco is 52 years old and has been following those four guys from Rome since the days of X-Factor. He saw them in Venaria. Last week he was in Milan for Jethro Tull, yesterday in Turin for Måneskin. Heresy rock purists would say horrified. “Be smart – he replies – We have never seen anything like this in Italy”.

In short: to put it in the words of the Måneskin, you are all «Shut up and good».

The day, outside the Pala Alpitour, passes quickly. You study for your high school diploma, you plan trips. “We want to go to Santorini. The first holiday alone». Read, play cards. On some cloth there is even a challenge to the dear old “Uno”, a companion of many summers at the sea. And then he eats himself, even works. One girl is preparing an exam in pedagogy, another her degree thesis. “Think about when our grandchildren will say that Måneskin are old men,” she jokes. It will inevitably happen. But for now the four rock stars bring generations together. Guido Serini, 55, is in line with his daughters. “First time at a concert together. It’s my birthday present.” For her or for them? “For everyone. Måneskin reminds me of rock from a long time ago, the one that then disappeared».