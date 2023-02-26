TORINO – How beautiful and fresh and tidy are these children lined up for two, with backpacks and bottles of mineral water out of the fridge, with giant bags of crisps and not a few mothers of friends who have them, but almost all of them ( the girls are the vast majority) accompanied up to here, inside a synthetic firmament that spins like a top, above a floor of stars. Then, only Maneskin. A moving sky explodes from the first instant of the 2023 tour to…