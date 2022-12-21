news-txt”>

“The government does not address the issue of the payback maneuver and puts the national health system at risk”. This is stated, even speaking of a possible “health catastrophe”, by Fifo Sanità (Italian federation of hospital suppliers belonging to Confcommercio Imprese per l’Italia), which, in a note, reiterates “the concrete risk of an imminent lack of medical devices in hospitals” and raises the alarm for the entire estate of the sector.

“The rule – explains Fifo – forces medical device supplier companies to pay 2.1 billion euros by 15 January, resulting in the bankruptcy of hundreds of SMEs that distribute life-saving devices and other materials to all hospitals in Italy correct performance of surgical activities”.

“We are horrified – declares Massimo Riem, president of Fifo Sanità – for what could happen if the law is not exceeded. We are talking about a certainty, not a possibility.

Medical devices such as surgical and diagnostic tools will be missing. We ask the Government, which is currently working on the manoeuvre, to go beyond the norm or at least guarantee its suspension”.

“We have worked and will work, – continues Riem – to protect the near future of the SMEs we represent and, above all, the stability of the entire national health system.

The Government listens to us to avoid a concrete and imminent danger to the health of citizens. Faced with this risk, politics cannot look the other way”.

In terms of the so-called ‘health payback’, we know that there are several amendments that ask for the postponement of the deadlines currently in force and we hope for a revision of the law with immediate effect”: This is what he claims, in a note, the president of Confindustria, Emilia Valter Caiumi. “We believe it is profoundly unfair that a group of private companies, many of which are internationally owned, which generate employment and value in the area – he observes – are forced to pay the public health bill as if they had misappropriated resources”. In Caiumi’s opinion, “for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, a balance emerges for the shelf by the companies of our region of more than 170 million to be paid within the first days of next January. Some of our companies are find themselves in the position of having to pay amounts exceeding one million euros in the very short term.But the theme here goes beyond the entity he adds – :it is the basic principle that lies in the rules of the market and the economy which is clearly violated: unknowingly we are here rediscovered shareholders of a public body and we share in the results of its management, without having had a say” According to the president of Confindustria Emilia, “we are aware that health management is a complex and increasingly onerous issue to allow accessibility to everyone. However, it cannot be the world of private enterprise that pays the full price”.