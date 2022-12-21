by Giovanni Rodriguez

The resources to finance scholarships for general medicine have also increased by 5 million. The Regions will be able to use the revenues from the 2020 and 2021 pharmaceutical payback for the balance of the health sector for the year 2022. Within 60 days of the entry into force of the law, the methods for applying the new pharmaceutical expenditure ceilings must be defined only in favor of those companies that have made full payment of the 2021. shelf charge. Refreshments for buffalo companies affected by brucellosis or tuberculosis.

20 DIC – The amendments of the rapporteurs to the maneuver that will be voted on, together with the others, during the night, were presented in the evening in the Budget Committee in the Chamber. There are some small innovations also for health care, new resources are foreseen for the Irccs

engaged in the development of new Car-T anticancer technologies as for those working in cardio primary preventionvascular.

Here are all the amendments of the rapporteurs on the subject of health.

76.015 a fund is set up for refreshment of the buffalo farms affected following the spread of brucellosis and tuberculosis, at the Ministry of Agriculture, amounting to 2 million for 2023.

94.08 in order to implement the project line envisaged in the context of the Pnrr, to allow an improvement in the effectiveness of the interventions and related procedures, also in consideration of the recent important progress of scientific research applied to the prevention and treatment of cancer and diabetes , an expenditure of 250 thousand euros is authorized for 2023, and 500 thousand euros for each of the years 2024 and 2025, in favor of the Irccs of the oncological network of the Ministry of Health engaged in the development of new anti-tumor technologies Car-T and 5 million for each of the years from 2023 to 2026 in favor of the Irccs of the cardiovascular network of the Ministry of Health engaged in cardiovascular primary prevention programmes.

96.45 in consideration of the higher costs caused by Covid and the increase in the costs of energy products, the revenues of payback 2020 and 2021 subject to conditional payment may be used by the Regions for the balance of the health sector for the year 2022, without prejudice to their compensation based on the standard national requirement of the year for which the conditional payment is defined, if of lesser entity. For the 2021 payback, these provisions apply within the limits of the amount actually paid by pharmaceutical companies on the date this law comes into force.

Within 60 days of the entry into force of the law, the methods of application of the new pharmaceutical expenditure ceilings only in favor of those companies that have made full payment of the 2021 shelf charge.

101.041 to activate more scholarships for general practitioners who participate in specialist training courses, the availability tied to the National Health Fund will increase by 5 million euros per year starting from 2023.

