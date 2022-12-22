news-txt”>

ANSA Lavoro – ROME, DECEMBER 21 – The deadlines for the stabilization of healthcare personnel hired during the pandemic emergency from Covid-19 have been extended. This is foreseen by an amendment by the Democratic Party to the maneuver approved in the Budget Committee of the Chamber.



The bodies of the National Health System will be able to hire on a permanent basis, by 31 December 2024 instead of by the end of 2023, all professionals who have completed 18 months of service in public health by 31 December 2023 (instead of by the end of 2022), of which at least 6 in the national emergency phase. We managed to extend the terms for the stabilization of healthcare personnel hired during the pandemic emergency from Covid-19, i.e. all those professionals, doctors, nurses, oss, who in the worst healthcare crisis since the war helped keep the system standing national health“. Thus Ilenia Malavasi, Pd member of the Social Affairs Commission, comments in a note on the law inserted in the manoeuvre.



“With the proposal of the Democratic Party, the bodies of the NHS will be able to hire on a permanent basis, by 31 December 2024 instead of by the end of 2023, all professionals who have completed 18 months of service in public health by 31 December 2023 (instead of by end of 2022), of which at least 6 in the national emergency phase. At a time when there is a worrying lack of doctors and nurses, this is an important breath of fresh air. – he adds Finally, it will arrive with the Milleproroghe decree, according to what we learn, the one-year extension of the possibility of receiving medical prescriptions via email or text message. The measure, introduced with a civil protection ordinance during the Covid emergency, expired at the end of the year. (ANSA).

