the CF

Given the rumors circulating these days and considering that, apart from the bill emergency, there are very few resources and that healthcare has never been one of the priorities of the new government so far, it is in fact very probable that the Budget law which it will come out of tonight’s CDM it will not contain additional resources for the SSN. And perhaps we will have to be content with safeguarding the extra 2 billion envisaged by Draghi’s previous maneuver

21 NOV –

Unless we’re proven wrong, and we’d be happy to be, healthcare could miss a round this year.

The reference is obviously to the budget law which the Council of Ministers will deal with tonight at a late hour, post 8pm news.

And perhaps this is also a sign of the difficulties of a maneuver, the first and eagerly awaited by the new government, which was born with the brakes on, having to cope with the energy crisis and the emergency bills with most of the resources available.

In fact, it has been known for days that of the 30/32 billion available, those that can be used for extra energy items are a handful, 9/10, no more, and with these it will be difficult to do even a small part of the many things that have been discussed in the election campaign.

Considering then that, among the electoral promises, health care was certainly not indicated among the priorities and that the Government has confirmed (indeed, it has slightly further lowered the forecasts) the health expenditure estimates of the Nadef for the years to come, it does not take the glass sphere to imagine that in the maneuver there will be no new additional resources for the NHS.

Indeed, in some ways, it could be a success to maintain those envisaged by last year’s Budget law which for 2023 provided for an allocation of 126.061 billion, 2 more than those allocated for 2022.

Does this mean that the maneuver will not deal with health care at all? Obviously not. Like every year, it is presumable that some measures will be included even if so far the only thing leaked by the Ministry of Health is the possibility of an increase in funds to incentivize staff working in the emergency rooms.

But to what extent, and especially whether it will be additional resources or simply “bound” within the funds already allocated, we do not yet know.

What appears almost certain, however, as we have said, is that healthcare may not receive anything more than what was allocated by the Draghi government a year ago and that we will have to come to terms with it, the Regions in the first place.

C.F.

November 21, 2022

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Government and Parliament

