Manfellotto (Fadoi): "Well Schillaci on extension of the obligation of masks in the hospital and good work in Gemmato"
Health

Manfellotto (Fadoi): “Well Schillaci on extension of the obligation of masks in the hospital and good work in Gemmato”

by admin
Manfellotto (Fadoi): “Well Schillaci on extension of the obligation of masks in the hospital and good work in Gemmato”

31 OTT

“The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci did well to extend the obligation to wear a mask within health facilities because the measure goes in the direction of protecting the most vulnerable and the entire community of the NHS”. This was stated by the president of Fadoi, Dario Manfellotto.

“On a personal basis and in the name of the entire Federation of internists, I would like to wish the new Undersecretary of Health, Marcello Gemmato well, trusting that with his experience he can make an important contribution to the protection of the health of Italians and our Ssn ”, concludes Manfellotto.

October 31, 2022
All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

