by admin
Have the majority of players ever had a dream of a cartoonist? “The Manga Works” can make you realize this dream. In this cartoonist-bred SLG (turn-based strategy game), you start your life as a cartoonist in a room with four walls. In the beginning, you can only rely on A pen in his hand wanders among the major publishing houses. As a cartoonist, creativity is essential. Players need to go to various places to collect materials, accumulate knowledge, expand knowledge, and maybe think of the inspiration for comic creation. After starting to draw comics, the experience will be enriched day by day, and the technology and plot creation will be more handy. After you draw a satisfactory manuscript, you will take it to the publishing house. As long as you pass the editing level, you can officially become a cartoonist~ Next, you will have the opportunity to make animations and TV series, and even go to Hollywood to make movies! Join the game to create a manga that will go down in history and become a household name!

Steam game screenshots:

Source: Steam store page

Further reading:

