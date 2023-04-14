We should all introduce mango into our diet. This exotic fruit, in fact, is a concentrate of well-being that rebalances the whole organism and prevents many diseases, even serious ones.

In recent times, mango has become an essential component of the Italian diet. With the introduction of fusion cuisine, in fact it is less and less rare to encounter sweet and sour dishes in which this deliciously flavored exotic fruit is inserted.

First of all, it is important to remember that among fruit this is one of the least caloric. 100 g of mango provides about 50 kg of calories with virtually no fat and a carbohydrate intake of 11.2 g. Within a portion 90 g of mango contains about 30 g of vitamin C, but also one large amount of potassium and fiber.

The mango, concentrate of well-being suitable for everyone…or almost

Due to its chemical characteristics, this fruit is very healthy first of all because it contains a quantity of antioxidant principles that help prevent many diseases caused by oxidative stress and free radicals. Important scientific studies have also shown that mango provides the body with energy beneficial substances for the heart and above all which help to regulate blood cholesterol levels.

Another very healthy feature is that of protect eye health. In fact, inside the mango there are two carotenoids that are very important for the protection of eyesight and for the prevention of the onset of eye diseases.

The mango has also been studied to have the ability to intervene on the health of the gastrointestinal system by predicting cases of stubborn constipation or diarrhea. In addition to the pulp of this tasty fruit, the leaves are also essential for intestinal health, which contain a high quantity of fibers which are essential for our body. In the mango, however, there are also gastro-protective substances, especially anti-inflammatory ones, which can help overcome inflammation conditions of the gastrointestinal system.

Finally, the high concentration of vitamins, especially those of group A and C, are essential to keep our skin and hair healthy and prevent premature aging by stimulating above all the sebaceous glands. Introducing mango into the diet is therefore an excellent choice if you want to take advantage of all the beneficial properties of this fruit but, be careful; it is important to know any intolerances or allergies to this fruit which can also cause very unpleasant effects on our body. Before consuming it, therefore, it is important to make sure you are not allergic.