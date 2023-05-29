Manifesto of Procida, oncologists and managers for the fight against cancer – Sanità

news-txt”>

For the second consecutive year, oncologists, experts, and health managers from all over Italy gathered in Procida to update the manifesto which aims to promote attention on the state of the fight against cancer, with the prospects and needs of Italian oncology. There are many significant and comforting innovations above all thanks to the introduction of new drugs, for which, however, the delicate chapter of economic sustainability opens.

“Effectively – declares the oncologist Cecilia Nisticò – cancer is a chronic disease and in our ASL of Frosinone we are working for integrated assistance that reaches patients in every part of the territory”. Paolo Bronzato, director of the oncological network of Liguria, adds: “access to clinical trials of new drugs must be considered an integral part of assistance and guaranteed in all centers and not limited to large institutes”. Romano Dainesi, full professor of clinical pharmacology at the University of Pisa, instead took stock of the optimal management of the new drugs in oncology.

In this regard, the debate focused on the problems relating to the possibility of the health system ensuring prolonged care for cancer patients, which in the near future will represent an expenditure equivalent to 0.5% of GDP, or about a tenth of the Italian healthcare expenditure. Giuseppe Profiti, a manager who accepted the challenge of restoring the Calabrian health system, provided worrying data on the sustainability of the system in the near future in relation to the aging of the population and the available resources. Therefore, among the lines of intervention proposed by the experts, there are treatment paths based on the appropriateness and the creation of real oncological networks that include integrated hospital and territorial paths. And again: facilitated access to clinical trials for all centres, strengthening of palliative care, widespread prevention and oncological screening.

“It is the time to make choices, to review the systems of rules to guarantee appropriate and therefore more sustainable assistance. An aid – the experts conclude – is represented by the use of artificial intelligence and the complete computerization of the system, made available by the Pnrr”.