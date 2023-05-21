Manita Milan on Sampdoria. Giroud’s hat-trick drags Pioli to -1 from 4th place | A league

Now or never. The Millan – after the scorching elimination in the semi-finals of the Champions League against Inter, which allowed the nerazzurri to fly to the final in Istanbul – find the way to success, at San Siro, against a mathematically already relegated Sampdoria. A 5-1 – with brilliant performance by Leao, Brahim and Giroud, author of a hat-trick – which allows Pioli’s team to continue to hope and fight for a place in the next edition of the top European competition. Last Saturday’s defeat in Liguria against Spezia had undermined the Rossoneri’s certainties, leaving Stefano Pioli’s team at -4 from the 4th place occupied by Lazio. With this success against the Dorians, Milan are within 1 of the Biancocelesti. Against, to Stankovic’s Sampdoria – who has not won in Serie A since last March 19 against Verona – 3 draws and 6 defeats since that round – only one mission remains: try to avoid finishing in last place for the first time in its history. We need to recover the current 6 points of disadvantage. With two days to go in the championship, hopes have all but faded. Difficult undertaking for Quagliarella & Co. who have scored only two goals in their last 5 away games. The last victory against Milan goes back to February 2017.

THE MATCH – Milan immediately starts strong with some small protests from Theo Hernandez for a contact with Leris. There is no penalty for Fourneau. A couple of minutes go by and at 9′ Lion unlocks the achievement: Vertical Insight by brahim diaz which rewards the central cut of the Portuguese who beats Ravaglia output. Sampdoria does not suffer the blow and reacts, finding the draw with Quagliarella, the first center in this league – 19th consecutive calendar year in which he scored -. Fantastic play by Zanoli on the wing that finds the winning turn of the Sampdoria captain. The Rossoneri leave no room for the Dorians to celebrate: a delightful corner from Brahim who finds the header from Giroud. A few more seconds and the Frenchman finds the trio: Gunter extends Leao in the area, penalty kick for Pioli’s men with the number 9 who finds the tenth center in Serie A, displacing Ravaglia. Giroud who also comes close to the hat-trick but finds a super Ravaglia to answer. The blucerchiati always try to make themselves dangerous with Quagliarella. But rather than shorten Sampdoria distances, it is Milan who risk finding poker with Brahim e Krunic one step away from 4-1.

In the second half, Leris tries with a volley from Quagliarella which, however, ends well wide of the goal defended by Maignan. After a brief pressing from Stankovic’s formation, Pioli’s men first find the 4-1 with Brahim Diaz – able to finalize a great triangulation between Leao and Tone them – and then the manita with Giroud’s hat-trick that deflects the assist served by Leao, sending Ravaglia completely out of time. It’s pure administration for Pioli’s team which also tries to increase the already substantial lead with an opportunity for The Ketelaere. But the manita is enough, 4th place by one point.