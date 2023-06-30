MAN’S AGE INFLUENCES ASSISTED FERTILIZATION Gynecology

The male factor plays a role in determining the quality of the embryo

Even the age of the man and the parameters of the seminal fluid have their role in the success of a medically assisted procreation cycle. A scientific study has been underway on this topic all over the world for some time and the data collected in Italy by the Genera group, specialized in reproductive medicine, confirm the existence of a possible link between the so-called outcomes, i.e. the results of a treatment for infertility.

This is highlighted by a study presented at the 39th congress of the European Society of Reproductive Medicine and Embryology (ESHRE) in Copenhagen.

“In this study – says Rossella Mazzilli, andrologist at the Genera center in Rome – we asked ourselves what was the impact of seminal parameters and paternal age on the embryological and clinical results in assisted fertilization cycles performed using ICSI (the . .. (Continued) read the 2nd page

