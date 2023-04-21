Manslaughter charge dropped for Alec Baldwin. He was under investigation for shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set

When he was charged with manslaughter last January, the actor said it was a “mistrial error”. From now Alec Baldwin he no longer has to fear trouble with the justice of New Mexico because the prosecutor’s office has decided to drop the manslaughter charge against the actor. Baldwin was indicted in January in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust. If he was found guilty he faced 18 months in prison. He killed the girl on the film set of the western Rust in October 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, while she was shooting a scene in which she fired a gun at the camera. The star’s lawyers who released the news were satisfied: “We encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” said lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

Beyond the judicial vein linked to the death of Hutchins, the Rust set incident has led to calls for better safety protocols on film sets, as well as fined the film’s production more than $136,000 by the New Mexico Department of the Environment for failing to enforce safety protocols. After the shooting, Baldwin said the gun had misfired. He added that he did not pull the trigger and was unaware it was loaded. “I don’t know what happened on that set. I don’t know how that bullet got into that gun. I do not know”. Baldwin also filed a lawsuit against several people involved in the film, including Gutierrez Reed and Halls, claiming both did not carefully check the gun. In October 2022, the 64-year-old Hollywood star and the film’s production company reached a financial settlement with the Hutchins family for an undisclosed monetary amount.