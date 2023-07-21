manslaughter hypothesis, the latest on the autopsy

There are two people under investigation for the death of the journalist Andrea Purgatori, who died at the age of 70 on the morning of Wednesday 19 July

Published: 2023-07-21 12:01 – Last Updated: 2023-07-21 12:16

PUBLICIST JOURNALIST

Freelance journalist since 2014. For over 10 years he has been involved in communication and information on the web, writing on various topics: from sports to news, passing through politics and entertainment. He has also collaborated with important paper newspapers and magazines and radio and TV stations.

12

Two people they have been entered in the register of suspects in the proceeding opened by the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office on death of the journalist Andrea Purgatorifollowing a complaint filed by family members.

The accusation

Against the two suspects, who work in a diagnostic facility in Rome, the accusation – according to reports from the ‘breaking latest news‘ agency – is manslaughter.

The investigations

According to ‘breaking latest news‘ itself, the medical records of the journalist, who died last July 19 in a Roman hospital after a “brief and fulminating illness“. The deed will be carried out by the carabinieri, coordinated by the Roman magistrates, at the clinics where the journalist was being treated for a lung cancer e some brain problems.

You may be interested Complaint by journalist Andrea Purgatori’s family after his death: “Wrong diagnosis and treatment”

Andrea Purgatori killed by erroneous diagnoses and inadequate therapies: this, in summary, the suspicion of the family members of the great journalist who turned to Justice

It would be precisely on this last medical pathology that the investigations by the Public Prosecutor would focus: it will be essential to clarify whether or not Andrea Purgatori had brain metastases, as it would seem to have emerged from the x-rays in the first clinic that followed the journalist. In the subsequent medical tests carried out in another structure in Rome, however, no metastases would have emerged. In the opinion of the doctors, the lesions would have been, instead, signs of aischemia.

L’autopsy, most likely, will be carried out on Monday 24 July. If the examination confirms the presence of metastases, the investigation could go towards archiving. Otherwise, a battle will ensue between coroners, consultants and sector experts.

The investigations are not expected to be rapid. In the meantime, the magistrates will listen to the doctors who followed Andrea Purgatori from 24 April to 19 July.

Photo source: ANSAAndrea Purgatori was a journalist, screenwriter, author, actor and television host.

No comments from the Purgatori family

At the moment, i lawyers of the journalist’s family (lawyers Gianfilippo Cau and colleagues Alessandro and Michele Gentiloni Silveri) they prefer not to add anything else to Thursday’s press release, in which the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office was requested to ascertain “the correctness of the diagnosis reported to Purgatori in a Roman clinical note and the consequent need for the heavy therapies prescribed to him, and whether, due to the same possible diagnostic errors, the actually necessary treatments have been omitted”.

When we talk about prescribed treatment, the “breaking latest news” explained again, we would refer to a heavy one radiation therapy to the brain with which the journalist was treated.

Photo source: ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

