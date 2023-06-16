Home » Manta Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Manta Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2969/2023 of 08.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14656/2022 Manta Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council dei Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and with Roche Diagnostics Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 169.2 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.69 Mb)

Appeal for added reasons Abruzzo (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Additional reasons appeal Liguria (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Marche (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Piedmont (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Additional reasons appeal Sardinia (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Tuscany (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Instance (PDF 95.5 Kb)

See also  New Corona variant "under observation" - what we know about Acrux so far

You may also like

Lose weight for the summer: expert advice

Pain in the ovaries, many women suffer from...

Sos diapers in summer, with heat and sea...

It’s called a canary and it’s “the natural...

Health insurance for a trip abroad: what you...

On a sailing boat to defeat breast cancer

Maculopathy, free vision screening in Milan, Rome and...

Diesse Diagnostica Senese Spa / Ministry of Health

-15% among men and -8% among women

Macopharma Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy