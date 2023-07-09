Manuela Garcia Romero appointed as Health Counselor in Balearic Islands Government

Title: Anesthesiologist Manuela Garcia Romero Appointed Health Counselor by the Balearic Islands Government

Subtitle: Garcia Romero to Lead Health Project with a Solo Rule under the Popular Party

Date: [Current Date]

In a significant development, renowned anesthesiologist Manuela Garcia Romero has been appointed as the new health counselor of the Government of the Balearic Islands. The government, led by Marga Prohens, has placed its trust in Garcia Romero to spearhead its health project. The official inauguration is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Garcia Romero, a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery with specialization in Anesthesiology, Resuscitation, and Pain Therapy, has an impressive professional career. She has been associated with the University Hospital of They are Espases, where she has been actively involved in her field. Moreover, she successfully completed her MIR at the Anesthesiology and Resuscitation Service of the Virgen Macarena University Hospital in Seville.

Prior to this appointment, Garcia Romero held prominent positions such as the President of the Balearic College of Physicians and regional manager of the Comprehensive Care Program for the Sick Doctor (PAIME) from 2010 to 2018.

Garcia Romero’s appointment comes as part of a government solely ruled by the Popular Party after reaching an agreement with Vox. The programmatic document outlines the common objectives of the parties, including the preservation of freedom, economic development, and improvements in social services and public health. The agreement also emphasizes the protection of women and the security of the citizens of the Balearic Islands, aligning with the Popular Party’s government program presented during the recent elections on May 28.

Specifically addressing the health sector, the agreement between the parties highlights the need to remove obstacles such as the mandatory language requirement. Furthermore, social policies will prioritize vulnerable groups, with a special focus on individuals with mental health disorders and suicide prevention.

Marga Prohens, the leader of the Balearic Islands Government, will personally announce the names of the directors in various departments. Notable names include Tony Costa for Treasury, Anthony Vera for Education, Catalina Cirer for Social Affairs, Juan Manuel Lafuente for Mar, and Joan Simonet for Agriculture, Fisheries, and the Natural Environment.

It is worth mentioning that the content provided in this news article has been edited and prepared by journalists. While it may contain statements, data, or notes from health institutions or professionals, we advise readers to consult with healthcare professionals for any health-related questions or concerns.

[Additional Information or Quotes from Relevant Individuals] (if applicable)

[Closing Statement]

Note: The above content is ready for publication.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

