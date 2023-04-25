Manufacturer starts large fish recall – FOCUS online

Due to incorrect labeling: manufacturer starts large fish recall
Because an organic salmon is incorrectly declared on the packaging, the manufacturer calls it back. The product has an incorrect use by date. Customers can return it for a refund of the purchase price.
The food warning portal has one current product recall published. In the case of Krone’s organic salmon, one batch of the goods was accidentally marked with an incorrect use-by date.
The use by date of the affected products does not end on May 26, 2023 as stated on the packaging, but on April 26, 2023. The product should therefore not be consumed after April 26, 2023. Customers can eat the fish without hesitation until April 26, as the food itself has no defects.
After that, the fish should not be eaten, otherwise, in the worst case, health problems such as abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea could occur.
Recall: Organic salmon from Krone with incorrect declaration
The following product is affected by the recall:
“My favorite organic salmon”
- Charge: N6049321/12
- Packaging unit: 80 grams
- Use by date: 05/26/2023 /CE
The organic salmon was sold in shops in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria and Hesse. Other batch numbers are not affected by the recall and are correctly declared.
Customers who have purchased this item can return it to their place of purchase for a refund. A receipt is not required for this.
