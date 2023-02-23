Go to the complete recipe ⇩

Carcinogenic toxins in food: many big brands withdrawn, check the pantry now

Carcinogenic toxins have been traced in food, the situation requires the immediate recovery of products to be withdrawn from the market.

Il Ministry of Health has published a list of products that absolutely must not be consumed as the checks have certified the presence of dangerous toxins and carcinogenic substances. These are common foods found on supermarket shelves and you may have bought them in recent weeks.

Foods must absolutely not be ingested because they are dangerous, therefore it is necessary to carry out the verification immediately to check if there are products of this type in the house.

Carcinogenic toxins in food: health alert

The Ministry of Health, having ascertained the dangers of these foods and products, has published a list between 14 and 16 February 2023 of products not to be consumed absolutely due to the presence of toxins and carcinogenic substances inside.

These are products that have been put on sale in Italian supermarkets and therefore concern various brands. The foods in question have aflatoxins, betel nut and products not adequately reported on the label, others are a high chemical risk.

Every day on the site of Ministry of Health some are published updates with products that may be at risk, these are subsequently withdrawn from the shelves but those found at home could be consumed in the meantime. In order not to run into problems, it is therefore a good idea to always read the updates on the subject since it is a problem that can happen with any product.

How to control risky products

On the Ministry’s website, there is an update every day with a reminder or more evaluations. In addition to the food, the reason specific, for example if there is a chemical risk, i.e. if there are carcinogenic or health-dangerous particles or if it is a matter of other types of contamination, perhaps not indicated on the label, which can lead problems to allergic subjects (this usually occurs with the presence of milk and derivatives, walnuts and hazelnuts, flour, eggs).

The calls they can happen for any category of product, sometimes it also concerns famous brands. If you have one of the products listed, you must absolutely not consume it but take it back to the supermarket where you bought it so that it can be returned to the manufacturer who will properly eliminate everything.

You will receive a full refund of the amount spent without any further charge or the replacement of the product in question. The information is also released on the appropriate social pages of the Ministry of Health and also on the websites of the relative managers, so it is always useful to evaluate the news and information of your reference supermarket.

