Many brush their teeth after meals, making it very wrong: here’s what happens if you don’t do it at this specific moment

The timing and methods of brushing your teeth are very important: if you make a mistake, you ruin them and spend a lot at the dentist.

Brushing your teeth is an activity we do several times a day. However, woe if we were to consider it a trivial or unimportant activity. In fact, if we don’t brush our teeth well, we will be forced to make numerous visits to the dentist and an outlay which, especially nowadays, can be a real sting for the family. Brushing your teeth is a real art and if you follow the advice we will give you in this article, the quality of your dental hygiene will make a substantial leap forward.

If you brush your teeth immediately after eating you could damage them – grantennistoscana.it

In fact, there are precise rules that must be followed and the prize, if you stick to them, is keeping away plaque, tooth decay and tartar and above all the expensive bills of the dentist. The first thing to know is that it is very important to brush your teeth in the morning and in the evening, i.e. after breakfast and before sleep. Even after lunch and after other meals it would always be useful to clean your teeth because food residues tend to become acidic and corrode them. The teeth are very resistant, but the acid action of food residues can be destructive in the long run.

If you brush your teeth right away you can damage them: here’s why

But you have to remember wait at least 30 minutes if you have eaten acidic foods such as wine, fruit juices or citrus fruits. In fact if you brush your teeth while the acids from the food are still attacking the enamel you could unintentionally damage them at a time when they are most vulnerable. However, sometimes following such advice can be practically difficult.

Better to wait 30 minutes before brushing your teeth: beware of acids – grantennistoscana.it

In fact, sometimes we may not have 30 minutes to wait before brushing our teeth and in this case there is a really useful trick. If you have consumed acidic foods and you want to wash them right away, a good idea is to rinse your mouth out with water a couple of times.

By doing so, the effect of the acids will be very diluted and you will finally be able to brush your teeth. However also the choice of toothbrush it is not something trivial. You should always prefer one with medium bristles or one with soft bristles.

The important tricks to wash your teeth and mouth well

The shape of the brush head should fit your mouth and when you brush you have to hear That reach all points easily. There is a really wide range of toothbrushes on the market and by trying those of various brands you will be able to discover the one that really adapts well to your specific oral conformation. But let’s get to a very important aspect, namely that of times. Teeth brushing should last at least two minutes.

The toothbrush must have a head that allows it to reach the whole mouth – grantennistoscana.it

This is especially important for children who tend to just rinse their mouths out and then run off to play. They too need to be explained that brushing their teeth can’t last less than 2 minutes, maybe even with the help of a timer.

When you brush your teeth the movement must be always vertical and not horizontal. In essence, the toothbrush must go from the gum to the tooth. It is also very helpful to brush the inside of the teeth and the back thoroughly. Brush your teeth only from the side that can be seen from the outside it’s not very forward-looking because then the side that we don’t clean carefully could develop cavities.

Wash the whole mouth: we flush out the bacteria

But a real master trick is to pass the bristles too in the interdental spaces which are the ones in which food nestles more easily. Very few also brush the lingua and the inside of the cheeks and yet even on these areas bacteria are deposited. The expression “brush your teeth” in reality it is also improper and in fact it should be said “wash your mouth” because they are not only the first to be at risk, but it is the whole cable that could potentially be a breeding ground for bacteria.

Very important is the‘use of dental floss and mouthwash. In fact, even if you brush your teeth perfectly, some points are objectively impossible to reach. Floss should be used at least once a day to remove food debris and plaque buildup in these out-of-reach areas. The dental floss must be passed before washing them in order to remove the residues and allow the bristles of the toothbrush to penetrate even the interdental spaces.

With these tricks you save a lot of money at the dentist and your smile will be splendid – grantennistoscana.it

Wrap the two ends of the floss around the middle finger of each hand and insert it between the teeth rubbing very gently. But a useful tip is also to turn off the water tap while brushing. It may seem trivial advice, but it allows you to save up to 6 liters of water every time you wash them. Following these rules systematically will drastically lower the cost of the dentist for the whole family and especially for children and these days it is a savings not to be missed.

