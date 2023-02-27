On Wednesday 1 March, the new AlmaGym Cesena gym launches an open day on the Cesena university campus, for a day with free access in which you can try out the Cardio Fitness room for free (equipped with the latest Technogym equipment) and many courses .

The initiative is open to everyone, citizens and students, and for all participants, an interesting dedicated promotion: with the subscription of a monthly course subscription, you will receive a free week as a gift. By subscribing to a quarterly course subscription, you will receive a 4-month subscription instead of 3.

The rich program of the day includes access to the Cardio Fitness Room from 10 to 22, where you can train freely or under the guidance of highly specialized and professional Cusb instructors. As for the courses, however, you can try: Pilates 17.00-17.30, Total Body 17.30-18.00, Zumba 18.00-19.00, GAG 19.00-20.00, Group Cycling 19.30-20.30, Functional Gymnastics 20.00-21.00.

Please note that the courses are limited in number and reservations are required to ensure the best possible service. For info and reservations you can call the Cusb Cesena Secretariat on 0547 339003 – 338 7210837 or write to us by email at [email protected] The AlmaGym gym is located on the Cesena Campus – Via Dell’Università, 50.