many new cases in Italy in the last week, here is the Region with the most infections

Italy Sees a Dramatic Increase in Covid Infections

In the past week, Italy has experienced a concerning rise in Covid-19 infections, with the positivity rate growing dramatically. According to the latest data, the incidence of cases has increased from 58 to 76 per 100 thousand inhabitants, compared to the previous week.

The rise in infections is also putting pressure on the country’s healthcare system, with an increase in hospitalizations. The occupancy of beds in the medical area has risen to 7.7%, with 4,811 hospitalized, compared to the previous week’s 6.7%. Similarly, the occupancy of intensive care beds has increased slightly to 1.5%, with 137 hospitalized, up from 1.4% in the previous week.

Francesco Vaia, Director General of Health Prevention, emphasized the importance of the National Health Service’s commitment to a prevention campaign, highlighting vaccination as a crucial tool in reducing mortality and limiting potential increases in hospitalizations.

Among the regions with the highest number of infections in the last week, Lombardy recorded 11,344 cases, followed by Lazio and Veneto.

Vaia also stressed the importance of surveillance for all respiratory viruses and thanked the Istituto Superiore di Sanità for their work in providing updated data on flu-like syndromes, which informs public health actions.

Despite the concerning rise in infections, there is no need for alarm regarding the issue of pediatric respiratory diseases in China, as Italy is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with international institutions.

The focus on monitoring and prevention remains crucial in the fight against Covid-19 as Italy grapples with the recent spike in infections.

