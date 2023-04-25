Many new free visits and treatments through Public Health and Ticket. Newly updated list 2023

What are the many new free visits and treatments through Public Health or payable with Ticket? The Lea, the essential levels of assistance (Lea), i.e. the offer of free or payable treatment with co-payments, change and, as announced by the Minister of Health Schillaci, they increase. In fact, the Lea Tariff Decree was approved, with the new list of health services passed by the National Health System (SSN). So let’s see what is the newly updated 2023 list of free visits and treatments that can be had with the NHS.

What are Lea for free visits and treatments

How the Lea change for free visits and treatments through Public Health or with tickets with a new decree

The Lea, essential levels of assistance, are treatments, visits, performances and services that the National Health Service (SSN) provides to all citizens, free of charge or upon payment of a participation fee (ticket), with public resources collected with the payment of taxes for all citizens.

In other words, it is a question of all the health services accessible with the payment of the health ticket which are currently divided into three different levels. The first concerns collective prevention and public health and includes all prevention activities aimed at communities and individuals, such as protection of the health and safety of open and confined environments, surveillance, prevention and control of infectious and parasitic diseases, including vaccination programs , surveillance, prevention and protection of health and safety in the workplace, food safety and consumer health protection, medico-legal activities for public purposes.

The second Level concerns district assistance, i.e. the health and social-health activities and services spread throughout the territory, such as basic health care, pharmaceutical assistance, territorial health emergency, supplementary assistance, home and territorial social-health assistance and residential and semi-residential social-health care, prosthetic assistance, specialist outpatient assistance, thermal assistance.

The third Level of the Lea concerns the hospital assistance to which everyone is entitled, such as emergency room, day hospital, ordinary hospitalization for acute cases, day surgery, rehabilitation and long-term post-acute care, transfusion activities, transplantation of cells, organs and tissues and poison control centers (CAV).

Now, with the approval of the new decree, the new nomenclator will have to be updated with technologically advanced performance and eliminate those considered old and obsolete. There are over 3,000 specialist outpatient services and prosthetic assistance, both old and new, which will be added to the current list of free treatments and services or which can only be paid for with co-payments.

The new services guaranteed by the NHS also include the most advanced and technological ones, from gene counseling to cutting-edge anticancer services such as hadrontherapy, to extensive prenatal screenings and:

hadrontherapy in the field of cutting-edge anticancer services;

diagnostic and therapeutic procedures which in 1996 were quasi-experimental in nature;

molecular tests to characterize tissue mutations;

medically assisted procreation (MAP) provided by the National Health Service on an outpatient basis;

computer aids (eye communicators, latest formulation keyboards, gaze pointing systems, innovative prostheses, home automation equipment and command and control sensors for environments)

cutlery and furnishings adapted for motor disabilities, stretcher adapted for the shower, four-wheeled scooters, wheelchairs with verticalisation system, wheelchairs for large and complex disabilities, fixed and bathtub lifters, support systems in the bathroom (grab bars and armrests), stairlift trolleys for interiors,

advanced technology artificial limbs and voice recognition and gaze pointing systems.

In many cases, for example for specialist visits or diagnostic imaging tests of the limbs, the generic definition already present changes, with greater specifications of the content, introducing the discipline or identifying the body segment.

I times of entry into force of the new tariffs for visits and treatments free of charge or payable by ticket will be the following: