You no longer have to use cotton swabs to clean your ears! This will be the old grandmother’s remedy, which will help you remove dirt.

From an early age we are taught how important it is to always maintain proper personal hygiene. Especially in this period then, where always having clean and sanitized hands is absolutely essential.

Among the many parts of the body to be cleaned with care, one in particular is often neglected or even cleaned completely incorrectly, we are talking about ears, a fundamental part of our body to which, however, due attention is not paid. Very often, in fact, in an all too hasty way, we think that simply rinsing them in the shower is enough and that letting the water in is the ideal solution. In reality this is not the case at all, on the contrary, the more we go to wet them, the more we can encounter infections and annoying problems.

Only in this way will you be able to clean your ears correctly: you will avoid annoying problems

Especially after long periods it is not done, it will be very important perform a ear cleaning. More we will postpone this operation and more we will go match to the formation of annoying problemsamong which plague e earwax plugs, which will also prevent us from hearing correctly. A minimum amount of ear wax, it will be very important to have them in the ears, this waxy substance in fact, is perfect for protecting the internal parts of our ear and preventing dirt, germs and bacteria from getting there. But if the quantity increases dramatically, here it could create many problems.

One of the method Most common used for the cleaning of the earsis to use the classic cotton swab (cotton swab), one practice apparently so harmless, but that in reality non would go May doneor rather, it should never be done incorrectly.

In fact, what we usually do is take a stick and stick it directly inside the ear. Here, it is precisely this gesture that is highly dangerous, not only because it tends to push the ear wax lower, but also because if done too vigorously it could even damage your eardrum.

Ma how then to clean the ears? The first thing to do, if you really want to use the cotton swab, will be to pass it only and exclusively in the auricle and never inside.

Once this is done, you can also try a prepare a simple mixture with warm water and mild soap. Use it to cleanse the outside and get right to the mouth of the ear canal. Once you have washed everything thoroughly, dry carefully using a clean towel and that’s it.

Get in the habit of doing this at least once a day and you will avoid annoying problems. Also, if you go to the beach or the pool, try not to keep your ears wet for too long, but dry them every time you get out of the water.