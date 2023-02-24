One evening a few years ago, at the end of one of their shows, a girl entered Alessandro Besentini and Francesco Villa’s dressing room — for everyone, more simply Ale and Franzand looked them straight in the eye. Â «He told us:“ Anyway, I understood it eh ”. “Understand what?” we replied. And she: “I understood that you are a couple, in short, that you are together… it really stands out a lot”. “Well, if you figured it out then give us something for the house”».

If it’s not love that has linked these two Milanese comedians for 28 years, little goes far.



Ale: Â«Certainly a certain affection shines through between us, but it stops there too, eh. But over the years there have been many people convinced that we were together, and who told us so with enviable certainty».

Franz: Â«It was also said of Laurel and Hardy, after all. The harmony is a basis on which to build everything else».

Friends, almost brothers in life, linked as if they were a single name on stage, Ale and Franz experienced the most resounding success, becoming the pillars of a program like “Zelig”, where we saw them – in the role of two gangsters or sitting on a bench — mark the history of Milanese comedy, but not only.

What if we were to tell the beginning of your story?

Ale: Â«We met at the Centro Teatro Attivo, in Milan, when we were very young: I was 21, he was 25. We got along well, we laughed at the same jokes… they suggested we try to work together and we said to each other: if it goes well, it’s fine, if it goes badly, patience».

It went well.

Franz: â€œVery much. Even if we are aware of having lived a truly beautiful moment of comedy, which no longer exists. There is no regret, but the world is evolving and this is also felt in our work. We came from the idea that study was needed in comedy, now we laugh on TikTok for someone who dives on the ice rather than for someone who makes a joke. All right, we just experienced something different.’

For example?

Ale: «A lot of comedians who we highly esteemed passed through the CTA, we saw them work. Natalino Balasso held a Sunday workshop, we attended it with great commitment and after a while we decided to try to write our show, it took us months».

Franz: Â«Our legend, perhaps the one closest to all of us, was Paolo Rossi, a true reference. We had just arrived in Zelig, at the club, and Ale and I were just writing what we would then bring on stage. In the void, at a certain point he passes, Paolo Rossi. He had a business appointment and seeing the lights on he had entered the theatre. I don't know if you can imagine how we felt when we saw him».

Did you stop him?

Franz: â€œRight away. We also told him we were writing this thing and if he could tell us what he thought about it. He listened to us and in the end he said: I like what you want to tell».

Better than a diploma, in short.

Ale: Â«Yes. From there, many things changed. Zelig was a place where if you functioned well, if you even had a little perseverance, then you could really grow a lot. It was a stage that gave you back a lot, not only to us, but to all the comedians who passed by there: it was an exchange of opportunities».

Thanks to that exchange, you have known great success.

Franz: â€œYes, it is. Even if there are some episodes that I have in my mind that I always think about when it comes to success. For example, I’ll never forget one night early on when things were just fine. We were due to do a show with several other comedians, including Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo – they were in top of their blast. We were in a sports arena and I will always remember the roar of the audience’s laughter when they were on stage: you could actually feel the movement of air due to the roars of laughter… I don’t think I’ll ever forget it. A few years earlier, a director had taken us to see them at the Zelig club and we hadn’t been able to get in because of all the crowds. She then took us on a tour to let us look out a window, from the outside, and see them from there. “You’ll learn something either way,” she told us.

And so it was.

Ale: Â«In our first television edition of Zelig we played the two gangsters by airing after midnight, yet we had the first sign that things were changing shortly after, when on a collective tour, in front of an audience of more than than 20,000 people cheered us like the curve of the Olimpico».

What works in the relationship between you?

Ale: Â«Franz is already a character in his own right, with all his foibles, his methods … he is very precise, unlike me. Usually we get along when the defect of one is compensated by the qualities of the other and I would say that’s how it goes between us».

Franz: Â«One of our great qualities is that we certainly stimulate each other and then once one thing is over, both of us turn the page and get back into the game. With a thousand doubts and also with the uncertainties we had when we had the first evenings in the beer halls and they gave us only one microphone even if there were two of us… what is called the apprenticeship… but you needed to gain experience. Today instead I see a lot of inexperienced people proposed in front of huge audiences, even of millions of people and there you feel emotions that, instead, only experience teaches you to manage».

Have you ever disagreed on some artistic choices?

Ale: “It has never happened, perhaps because we have always believed that what we present to the general public must first be well thought out and evaluated then staged with the conviction of both: if we don’t laugh at it, it is difficult to convey something” .

Franz: Â«At the same time, however, we also did a show on improvisation, “Buona la prima!”. The first time, however, it was all involuntary: we were recording episodes of Zelig, we were making our noir and we were really fired up by the rhythms. At one point, we no longer remembered anything, absolutely nothing. And we started improvising. We went on for twelve minutes, the video is still on the web».

What does cinema represent for you? The feeling is that there is still something unexpressed: is that right?

Franz: Â«There is something unexpressed, there is the desire to tell things that are surfacing with maturity. Of course, even cinema is radically changing its communicative function, all over the world, not just here. But we would like to go back to making films, we feel it is something very close to us».

Ale: Â«We have had wonderful experiences, even with great directors like Salvatores, in Comedians, but we haven’t gotten out of the way of designing our own film yet. We’ve had something in mind for years and even if today it would perhaps be a little imprudent, because we don’t have a big positioning in the cinema, it’s still not something we’ve abandoned. Absolutely. Indeed, we are seriously thinking about it now, in this period».

Let’s move on to the human side: you are for each other the first person to call when something happens that you don’t va?

Ale: «Sure. After so many years together in this work, each of us has confided and also brought into our relationship what happened to him in life, for better or for worse. We shared everything like two brothers, more than two colleagues: spending so much time together, even away from home, on very long tours, we arrive at complete confidence. Emotionally I have done more damage than hail and he gave me advice… from which pulpit then…».

Franz: â€˜Yes, actually itâ€™s not that Iâ€™m much better than him on that front. We are different but also very similar. Ale is a person who always makes me laugh a lot, even off stage. The true comedian is the one who knows how to grasp the comedy that is around us, finds jokes in the most unthinkable situations, not because he has to make people laugh, but because he has to tell them. One time we were on a plane and the stewardess was passing by with the food trolley. "Are you hungry," I asked him. And he: "I get hungry in the mountains, imagine if I don't get hungry at an altitude of 16,000 meters". Well, being a comedian is a way of life and he is."

Ever thought of living together?

Ale: «Nooooo, we’d kill each other. With all the time we spend together, all we need to do is go back home and find ourselves there too. It would be difficult.’

Franz: Â«Our marriage was successful because it was not consummated. Maybe the secret to making marriages work is just not consummating them.