Mapello, cousin Ivan Perico arrested for the murder of Stefania Rota

The alleged murderer of Stefania Rota, the 62-year-old woman found dead at home in via XI February in Mapello on 21 April has been arrested. The date of his death, however, according to what was reconstructed by the investigators, dates back to February 11th. The arrested person is the second cousin Ivan Pericowho lives next door. The carabinieri, coordinated by the prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri, they carried out the precautionary custody order signed by the investigating judge. What seemed like an illness actually turned out to be a homicide as the investigations deepened various doubts that emerged, even if the carabinieri and the Bergamo prosecutor’s office are investigating to understand the motive of the crime. The woman had been dead for at least two months: The testimonies and the last telephone contacts, before going out, placed the moment in mid-February. The elapsed time did not help the coroner, who was then joined by a pathologist as an additional consultant. But the autopsy revealed several head injuries, hardly compatible with a fall, and skull fractures, as well as a facial hematoma and injuries to the thyroid cartilage.

The GPS track of the victim’s car Furthermore, Stefania Rota’s car it continued to circulate even when she was already dead. It was the GPS track of the satellite anti-theft device to provide further information to the investigators. Although the inspections carried out in the victim’s home had revealed elements such as to be able to trace the died on 11 February last year, Stefania Rota’s Ford Fiesta continued to be used even in the following days, weeks and months, before being “recovered” by the military on May 4th. Furthermore, the carabinieri ascertained long telephone contacts between the victim and Perico, until the day of his death. At that point Stefania’s cell phone was permanently turned off, but the investigators discovered that the GPS track of the Fiesta was superimposable on the telephone cells hooked up by the cell phone from the cousin while using Stefania’s car in the months following the murder. See also Insiders broke the news: Xbox Series S/X sales are about 8 million-

In the victim’s diary, the “fear for a man” During the inspections, the carabinieri also found the Stefania Rota’s diary. Pages that stop on the date of February 11 of this year and on which she warns herself against a manthe suspect in the murder.

Between February and March, several residents of via Ugo Foscolo had seen the blue Ford Fiesta parked near the schools. Found the body, in the driveway and in the garage, the car was not there. A very anomalous fact since those who knew the woman or lived in front of her always saw her enter or leave the car. In the parking lot in via Foscolo, the Fiesta had the window half down and, at the foot in the passenger seat, a can. Other anomalous details were theabsence of house keys of the victim, despite the fact that the entrance door was closed with the bolts, and also of the mobile phone and wallet. Stefania Rota didn’t have many contacts, except for a couple of friends with whom she went walking. She rarely visited the village, where they know her as a shy woman. In several he saw her go for a walk in Ambivere, a municipality bordering Mapello, just with her cousin Ivan. He lives next door, these days you know journalists have never answered the bell.

