MAPFRE’s Sustainability Plan 22-24: Contributing to the UN 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals

MAPFRE actively contributes to the Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda through an ambitious Sustainability Plan 22-24, which covers not only the business but also the actions it carries out with society, always with demanding commitments in social, environmental and corporate governance matters, and through insurance and responsible investment products, aligned to new needs.

This is what he underlined on the occasion of the celebration of the #ODSporbandera campaign launched by the UN Global Compact Spain which is part of the international initiative #Togetherforthesdgs with the aim of different global actors showing their commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on the date that marks eight years since the launch of the 2030 Agenda.

Many of MAPFRE’s employees have risen to the banner of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which represents the commitment to a sustainable and prosperous future for all, which seeks to synchronize efforts and goals, and which encourages the entire society to move forward together.

Help families, companies, and institutions

MAPFRE’s contribution to the 2030 Agenda materializes, mainly, through risk coverage, through compensation or the provision of services, and in this sense, it helps families, companies, and institutions to recover from the effects of an accident. In 2022, the company allocated a total of 16,362 million euros to the payment of benefits. It also adds to social welfare and the protection of citizens through its commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion, job opportunities for all generations, the sustainable management of its operations, especially among its suppliers and its commercial network; promoting sustainable business; and the corporate volunteering activities it promotes in the more than 30 countries in which it is present.

At the moment, the company focuses on seven SDGs, among them, End poverty (SDG 1) promoting the resilience of 29.8 million people and their families by reducing their exposure and vulnerability to common disasters and extreme phenomena; Health and well-being (SDG 3), an area in which last year it invested 1.5 million euros in actions to promote the physical and psychological health of its workers and established itself as the first general health insurance company in Spain, with more than a million clients in this ambit; Decent work and economic growth (ODS 8) which contributes to there being 30,327 employees with a permanent contract (98%), more than 115,000 people work directly or indirectly for the company and nearly 145,000 suppliers provide services to MAPFRE.

From its 20-22 sustainability plan, the company also contributes directly to Climate Action (SDG 13), since which it has reduced its global carbon footprint by 26% compared to 2019, has made its operations in Spain and Portugal carbon neutral and has allowed 77% of its business clients to be qualified with ESG criteria; to Gender Equality (SDG 5), which has allowed 42% of the positions of responsibility to be held by women; and the 17 as a whole, thanks to its corporate volunteering program, which in 2022 mobilized 4,109 volunteers, including employees and family members, who developed 1,488 activities around the world related to education, nutrition, health, and help in emergencies.

A plan with more than 20 objectives

The company works so that sustainability is not a concept, but a roadmap for all its activity. Your 22-24 Sustainability Plan It is a strategy completely integrated into the business and the decision making of the company’s areas, that puts people at the center of everything and responds to the needs of all interest groups. This is an ambitious plan, with more than 20 objectives, measurable, achievable and realistic with specific deadlines, to, among other challenges, achieve carbon neutrality in 2030, reinforce its transparency and increase its compliance with the 2030 Agenda.

