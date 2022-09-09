Home Health Mara Venier, lost 8 kg in the past: diet after severe chest pain
Health

Mara Venier, lost 8 kg in the past: diet after severe chest pain

Mara Venier, lost 8 kg in the past: diet after severe chest pain

The beautiful Mara Venier is one of the most loved conductors by Italians and only recently has she told an incredible fact that concerns her very closely. She never stopped at nothing, she too with the pandemic she always went to work keeping us all company on Sunday afternoon conducting the Rai Uno program “Domenica In”. Yet there was a moment some time ago when this great professional really got scared. Here is what happened to the famous Aunt Mara, an event that no one could ever have imagined.

All fans are used to seeing her laugh and joke, always in shape, ironic and sunny. For this reason it is difficult for us to think that even the beautiful and talented Mara Venier can run into health problems. Yet, it was just like that. And in order to get better, this beautiful Rai Uno presenter also had to follow a new diet recommended by a good nutrition specialist who, together with careful physical activity, allowed her to lose those kilos necessary to get back to being healthy. But there were moments of great fear, especially when the Sunday Lady had that severe pain in her chest that made herself and all her loved ones so worried.

Mara Venier back in shape and beautiful as never before

It was just an alarm, in fact, everything was resolved, as revealed by Mara Venier herself in an interview. A signal from her body telling her that something was wrong and that it was necessary to see a good goat doctor what was going on. Always very attentive to her health, the beautiful Aunt Mara immediately turned to her cardiologist, prof. Rebuzzi who subjected her to all the usual checks which fortunately did not show anything serious.

Mara Venier, however, was addressed by a nutritionist from the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. such Prof. Miggiano to lose weight of a few kg. And as a “warrior” Mara Venier is, the woman immediately went on a diet following the doctor’s instructions and quickly lost 8 kg. Her diet is not drastic but the result of a controlled regime accompanied by physical activity. Sweets, wine but not carbohydrates would be eliminated in her diet and she was also allowed to indulge in some sorbet. Movement, however, proved to be fundamental, for this reason when the beloved Lady of Sunday is in Rome she will return to the gym and rely on a good personal trainer.

Mara Venier

