Maradona stadium sold out

The sale of bottled drinks is prohibited
Ban on the sale of drinks, tonight, on the occasion of the live streaming of the Udinese-Naples football match at the Maradona stadium. This was established by an ordinance of the Municipality. Three hours before the event and up to two hours after the end of the same, a ban on the sale of beverages in glass containers, cans, rigid plastic, Tetrapak or any other rigid material was ordered, with the exception of table service, allowing marketing only in light plastic or paper cups inside the stadium and in all nearby shops.
The gates of the port of Naples are also closed
The port is also included in the maxi red zone wanted by the Municipality of Naples, for the first time affected by a specific municipal ordinance: «On the occasion of the celebrations of the Scudetto – the document reads – the access gates to the city road network such as: Molo area Beverello, Piazzale Immacolatella Vecchia, Varco Pisacane and Varco Sant’Erasmo are closed to vehicular traffic at the exit, with the exception of vehicles for which a specific derogation is envisaged”.
Safety plan ready
The Ztl starts this evening at 21. People have to move with cars and mopeds to go to work and the city could not be plastered from the morning. There are five areas identified to lock down the city with checkpoints every 200 meters in the seafront and Chiaia area.
Just one point is enough for the big party
The Scudetto can wait. Getting ready for take-off: three, two, one… Friuli like Cape Canaveral, Naples like the Shuttle, ready to fly towards infinite space. It’s certainly not a nuisance to wait a few more hours here in the cool climate of Friuli: just one point tonight against Udinese is enough. But the point can also come in the next five games and, voilà, it’s done. And if we really want to exaggerate, even on Sunday against Fiorentina.