The new group medicine of Marano Vicentino, “San Lorenzo”, was inaugurated on Saturday 22 October in via Sant’Angelo 5, which unifies the two old group medicines into a single one: a project strongly desired by the municipal administration that started it planning in the previous administrative mandate and which today has completed this path, in collaboration with doctors and with the AUlss 7 Pedemontana. The well-attended inauguration ceremony saw the participation of the director of District 2, Francesco Calcaterra, of the president of the Conference of Mayors, Franco Balzi, of the ex-doctors, now retired, and of some ex-Mayors of the country.

The flu vaccination campaign has been launched in these days from this new health facility: the vaccine will be offered free of charge to those assisted by Maranese doctors who have reached the age of 60 and to those who are under 60 years of age and suffer from chronic diseases.

Vaccination will be done by appointment; to make an appointment you can go to one of the pharmacies in Marano Vicentino; at the sampling point of Marano Vicentino in via Sant’Angelo 5 Monday 31 October, from 8.30 to 10.00, or Wednesday 2 November, from 9.00 to 11.00, when the volunteers of Marano Solidarity will be found to favor the service; or contact the nursing staff of the San Lorenzo group medicine.

The new group medicine is a way to address the shortage of general practitioners, providing a space that favors their stay in the Marano area and improves the service for the benefit of citizens. In the spaces of via Sant’Angelo, every day, there is also nursing staff to support doctors and for medications and injections; in the same space there is also the service of the sampling point, aimed at elderly citizens and fragile categories, on the prescription of general practitioners.

“I am convinced that citizens are fully appreciating the validity of this new collocation of unified group medicine, a bright and welcoming space dedicated to an important service of closeness and care. Teamwork will bring further benefits, such as the smooth functioning of the flu campaign, which is progressing positively thanks to the collaboration between the Municipality, the doctors, the Civil Protection team and the volunteers of Marano Solidarity ”, said the Mayor, Marco Guzzonato.

The unification of group medicines in San Lorenzo will favor the teamwork of doctors, will guarantee a more effective coverage of holidays and absences, with a service available to citizens from Monday to Saturday, better protecting the fragile and elderly citizens. The project was carried out in agreement with the AUlss 7 Pedemontana and with the same doctors, with whom the Municipality has collaborated in a fruitful way, starting from the importance that the family doctor has in the social fabric of the community. The agreement also provides for a monthly reimbursement by doctors to the Municipality for the use of the premises.

