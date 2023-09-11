Marbella to Showcase Health and Well-Being Offer at World Wellness Weekend

Marbella to Showcase Health and Wellness Offer in World Wellness Weekend

Marbella is gearing up to showcase its health and well-being offerings in the upcoming World Wellness Weekend. The event is slated to take place from September 15 to 17 in various locations within the city, including Las Constitución Park, Paseo de La Alameda, and Las Terrazas del Puerto.

Laura De Arce, the general director of Tourism, along with the event ambassador, Lucía Romero, unveiled the details of the event during a recent presentation. De Arce reminisced about the municipality’s victory in last year’s edition of the event, where Marbella was recognized as the most active city in the world. She explained that the award was due to the wide range of organized programs offered by the city. This year, the organizers have planned more than 1,600 free activities, which will be promoted by a total of 300 participants.

De Arce emphasized that the World Wellness Weekend is an internationally celebrated event, and they intend to set new records this year and showcase Marbella’s strength in the wellness tourism segment once again.

The event is set to kick off on Friday the 15th at 9:30 a.m. and will run until Sunday the 17th at 9 p.m. It will feature a host of activities related to personal development, sports, food, music, relaxation, and treatments. Additionally, there will be two charity events—a picnic and a dinner—to benefit the CADI Association. Attendees can also participate in innovative activities such as laughter yoga, a massage marathon, and a bobbin lace exhibition.

Romero expressed her delight at having created an event that can be enjoyed by the entire family, with a plethora of original and participatory options. She also extended her gratitude to the City Council for their collaboration in making the event a success.

The complete program for the World Wellness Weekend can be found on the event’s website, where participants can also register, especially for activities that require prior reservation.

