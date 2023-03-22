It was made official by the Minister of Health himself, Ummy Mwalimu: “Results from our public health laboratories have confirmed that this disease is caused by Marburg virus.” The minister urged citizens to remain calm “as the government has managed to control the spread of the disease”. Three patients are being treated in hospital while authorities are tracing 161 contacts.

After eleven people died on February 7 in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa, due to a Marburg epidemic, five more deaths were recorded today in Tanzania caused by the same pathology. It was made official by the Minister of Health himself, Ummy Mwalimu: “Results from our public health laboratories have confirmed that this disease is caused by Marburg virus.” The minister urged citizens to remain calm “as the government has managed to control the spread of the disease”.

Three patients are being treated in hospital while authorities are tracing 161 contacts. “There is no need to panic or stop economic activities. We have everything we need to control the infectious disease,” Mwalimu said.

The presumed natural source of Marburg virus is the African fruit bat, which carries the pathogen but does not become diseased. Animals can transmit the virus to nearby primates, including humans, and human-to-human transmission. man occurs through contact with blood or other bodily fluids.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mortality rates in confirmed cases range from 24% to 88% in previous outbreaks, depending on the viral strain and case management.

March 21, 2023

