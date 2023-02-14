So far there are 9 deaths from haemorrhagic fever and 25 suspected cases. The Ministry of Health declares a health alert in several districts and quarantines 4,300 people. WHO sends epidemiology experts, specialized teams and is arranging for the shipment of mobile laboratories and protective kits

An outbreak of Marburg virus disease was discovered in Equatorial Guinea, as confirmed by the African country. So far it counts a confirmed death and other 8 suspects between 25 almost of this viral hemorrhagic feverwhich belongs to the “family” of Ebola. Following the discovery, the World Health Organization convened a urgent meeting to decide how to deal with and limit the possible spread of the virus, for which there are no specific and effective drugs or vaccines.

The health authorities of Equatorial Guinea had the samples analyzed in the reference laboratory of thePastor Institute in Senegal, discovering the onset of the disease it causes feverfatigue, vomit e diarrhea with traces of blood with a lethality rate that arrives up to 88%. In the district affected by the outbreak, that of Kie-Ntemwhich borders the Cameroon and the GabonWHO sent experts from epidemiology and some specialized teams in the management and prevention of infections. And is also arranging the shipment of mobile laboratories for analysis of samples and of protective kits for 500 health workers.

The Ministry of Health said a health alarm also in Mongomo district and quarantined 4,300 people. The one discovered in Equatorial Guinea is one of the largest outbreaks of the last ten years, exceeding the 18 cases traced in Uganda in 2012. The largest epidemic occurred in Angola between 2004 and 2005 when 252 cases were ascertained which caused 227 victims. “The Marburg is highly infectious. Thanks to the swift and decisive action of the Equatorial Guinean authorities in confirming the disease, the response to theemergency can quickly enter full capacity, so as to save lives and stop the virus as soon as possible,” said WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Guest.

The lethality rate, as explained by the Higher Institute of Health, is around around 50%varying in a range that goes from 24 to 88 percent based on the therapeutic management of the case and the viral strain. In lethal cases, death occurs between 8 and 16 days after onset and is attributable to dehydrationinternal bleeding e multiple organ failure. Outbreaks usually develop due to frequenting environments such as cave e minespopulated by bats.

The interpersonal transmission occurs through direct contact – injured skin or mucous membranes of the eyes, nose and mouth – with blood or others body fluids (urine, saliva, faeces, vomit, semen) of an infected subject or through indirect contact with surfaces or contaminated items such as clothing, bedding or medical equipment. There are currently no specific antiviral treatments or vaccines available for the prevention of Marbug virus disease and treatment consists of supportive care with maintenance of hydration and electrolytes, blood transfusions and oxygen therapy.