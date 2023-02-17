There’s a new one Epidemic. And this time it is a rare and serious disease characterized by haemorrhagic fever caused by Marburg virusamong the most virulent pathogens known and a relative of the virus Ebola. To raise the alarm is the Equatorial Guinea, which confirmed the first outbreak of the disease in the country in recent days, with 9 deaths and 16 suspected cases so far. Numbers that worry, to such an extent that theWorld Health Organization (WHO) has called an emergency meeting to discuss the outbreak with the Marvaca committee of experts working on the development of drug vaccines against this disease. “Marburg is highly contagious”he reports Matshidiso GuestWorld Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Africa. “Thanks to the swift and decisive action of the Equatorial Guinean authorities in confirming the disease, the emergency response can quickly come into full swing to save lives and stop the virus as soon as possible.”

What is Marburg virus

But what disease is it exactly? As we already have you toldthe virus belongs to the genus Marburgvirus, of the Filoviridae family, the same as its more famous relative, the virus Ebola. The disease can be contracted by coming into contact with the feces of the African fruit bat (the natural reservoir of the virus) or by eating contaminated food, while human-to-human transmission occurs through contact with contaminated body fluids or materials. Once infected, the virus causes severe hemorrhagic diseaseoften fatal: according to WHO estimates, in fact, it can reach a mortality rate of up to88%. The disease begins abruptly, with initial symptoms such as high fever, chills, body aches, but headache and later diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting. Many patients develop more severe symptoms within 7 days, such as bleeding from the nose, gums, and blood in the vomit and stools. With progressive damage to the function of several organs, including kidneys and liver, the disease leads to death for cardiovascular shock.

The cure

To date, neither exist antiviral drugs neither vaccines approved that are effective in eradicating the Marburg virus and the tools we have available are rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids and the treatment of specific acute symptoms. However, a whole range of potential treatments are being evaluated, such as blood products, immune and pharmacological therapies, but also vaccine candidates with phase 1 data. “Any decision on the testing of vaccines and therapies will be considered by the national authorities and researchers of Equatorial Guinea”, WHO reported, during the emergency meeting. Meanwhile, the organization is convening an ad hoc committee “to identify which candidate vaccines should be evaluated first and take steps to prepare for potential trials”experts report. “WHO is also exploring the possibility of providing access to investigational therapies as part of a clinical trial.”

The outbreak and the measures taken

The epidemic was confirmed following death of 9 people in the province of Look at me, a region in western Equatorial Guinea that borders Cameroon and Gabon. The deaths, according to the United Nations, occurred between 7 January and 7 February last. In more detail, 9 deaths have been reported so far in people with symptoms compatible with the Marburg virus and one of these was positive. As WHO points out, the other 8 have been considered suspects because they had similar symptoms and were most likely part of the same chain of transmission. Another 16 suspected cases are hospitalized with mild symptoms (fever, vomiting and diarrhea), while 21 contacts are monitored at home.

Beyond facilitate the shipment of kits and personal protective equipmentsuch as gloves and masks, which can be used by 500 health workers, WHO reports that it has already sent teams of experts to trace contacts, isolate and provide medical care to people who show symptoms of the disease. “Rapid emergency response efforts are underway and WHO has dispatched experts from sanitary emergency in epidemiology, clinical care, case management, infection prevention and risk communication”report from the UN.