The spread of the deadly virus Marburg in parts of Africa it could develop into a significant international epidemic. Hemorrhagic fever, originally spread by bats, is on the World Health Organization’s list of infectious disease dangers (OMS) which could cause regional epidemics. News that the Ebola-like virus has reached the commercial capital of Equatorial Guinea with a population of about 200,000 is worrying, infectious disease experts admit.

While they don’t predict a full-blown pandemic, the researchers caution that a scenario similar to the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak is feasible. That regional outbreak killed more than 11,000 people in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea and spread beyond the borders of Africa. However, the recent successful elimination of an Ebola outbreak in Uganda late last year also demonstrated that outbreaks can be nipped in the bud quickly with robust surveillance and contact tracing.