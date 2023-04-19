Marburg virus is scary. Italy activates health surveillance – Nursing

Marburg virus is scary. Italy activates health surveillance

The Ministry of Health, with a circular signed by Director General of Prevention Gianni Rezza, has activated health surveillance for the personnel of government organizations, non-governmental organizations and cooperators employed in countries affected by Marburg virus disease (Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea).

They have already cataloged it as a “possible new pandemic on the way”. Certainly the Marburg virus, with the infections it causes and which, for now, are multiplying only in Africa, worries the experts and the WHO (World Health Organization) in the first place. The new fact is not the existence of the virus itself, whose first appearance dates back to August 1967, but what is now causing concern is the fact that new and uncontrollable infections are taking place. Infections that WHO fears are partly hidden by African countries themselves, with the resulting deaths.

What is Marburg virus disease

Marburg virus disease (MVD), formerly known as Marburg hemorrhagic fever, is a serious viral disease caused by the Marburg marburgvirus (MARV) belonging to the same family as the Ebola virus, le Filoviridae. Although the Marburg and Ebola viruses are two distinct viruses, they cause clinically very similar diseases and with similar lethality rates. MVD affects both humans and nonhuman primates.

The Marburg virus was first described in 1967 following two epidemics of hemorrhagic fever which occurred simultaneously in some laboratories in Frankfurt and Marburg (Germany), and in Belgrade in Serbia (ex-Yugoslavia). There were 31 infections with 7 deaths.

Since then, sporadic local outbreaks have been recorded over the years in various states of sub-Saharan Africa or in travelers returning from these countries.

Symptoms and clinical course

The period of incubation generally lasts 5-10 days, but periods from 2 to 21 days have also been observed. The onset of the disease is sudden with nonspecific symptoms and signs such as high fever (39-40°C), severe headache, chills, malaise and body aches. Three days after the onset, cramps may appear and abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea that can last up to a week. From the fifth to the seventh day, a rash maculopapular and the clinical picture may worsen with the appearance of haemorrhagic fever manifestations such as petechiae, mucosal and gastrointestinal haemorrhages, and bleeding from venipuncture sites. Neurological symptoms and signs (disorientation, agitation, convulsions and comatose state) may also occur later. Within a week of the onset of the disease they can appear disseminated intravascular coagulation, lymphocytopenia and thrombocytopenia.

The lethality rate is around 50%, but can vary (range 24-88%) based on the therapeutic management of the case and the viral strain. Early treatment can indeed significantly improve the chances of survival. In lethal cases, death occurs between 8 and 16 days after onset and is attributable to dehydration, internal bleeding, and multiple organ failure.

Transmission

Most outbreaks of Marburg virus disease are associated with human visits to bat-populated environments such as caves and mines, suggesting a key role for the animal in virus transmission. In particular in 2007 the isolation of the virus in bats of the species R. aegyptiacus has given evidence that this species constitutes one of the main ones reservoir natural. The dynamics of maintenance of the virus in the population reservoir they are not yet known and it is not clear how the transition to man takes place.

Human-to-human transmission occurs through direct contact (e.g. through damaged skin or mucous membranes of the eyes, nose or mouth) with blood or other body fluids (urine, saliva, faeces, vomit, semen) of an infected person or through indirect contact with contaminated surfaces or objects such as clothing, bedding or medical equipment.

The risk of transmission is highest during the latter stages of the disease, in the presence of vomiting, diarrhea or bleeding. The risk of transmission during the incubation period is negligible.

Concerning the persistence of Marburg virus in body fluids, data are limited. However, since this virus belongs to the same family as the one responsible for Ebola disease, it can be assumed that the persistence of the virus in body fluids may be similar. There is evidence that Marburg virus can persist in some body fluids, including semen, even after the acute phase of the disease.

In the environment, filoviruses can survive in liquids or on surfaces for many days. They are inactivated by gamma radiation, heating at 60°C for about one hour or boiling for 5 minutes. They are also sensitive to various disinfectants.

Contact with infected animals, alive or dead, or the consumption of wild animal meat are other possible ways of contagion.

Diagnosis

Clinical diagnosis of the disease can be difficult as many of the signs and symptoms of MVD are similar to those of other infectious diseases such as malaria, typhoid fever, dengue fever and other hemorrhagic fevers (Ebola and Lassa fever).

To confirm the clinical suspicion, various laboratory investigations can be carried out depending on the stage of the disease.

Virus isolation is one of the most reliable methods but is not used routinely due to the limited number of high biocontainment laboratories capable of performing it. Molecular tests (RT-PCR) have proved to be a valid sensitive, specific and effective alternative in the diagnosis of MVD.

In the early stages of the disease, as there are high viral titers in the blood, it is possible to diagnose by searching for antigens.

Serological methods such as ELISA and IFA are very useful investigations in diagnosis. The finding of IgM for Marburg virus indicates a recent infection and can be detected as early as 2-4 days after the onset of symptoms. IgG is detected after 8-10 days and can persist for up to 2 years after the disease. Although serology can be useful for confirming a case, it must be kept in mind that the lack of a serological finding does not allow the exclusion of the disease as it often happens that subjects infected with a filovirus die before the development of a humoral immune response. It is essential to be very careful when handling samples.

Prevention and treatment

In the event of an outbreak of MVD, the main goal is to stop human-to-human transmission. Key points of the virus spread control strategy are early identification of cases and their rapid and systematic isolation, timely contact tracing, use of adequate personal protective equipment, safe burial rites and a adequate communication to improve public awareness of infection risk factors and preventive measures. These strategies have proven effective in controlling previous outbreaks of Ebola and Marburg disease.

In case of travel in sub-Saharan Africa it is advisable to avoid environments such as caves or mines, where bats could be present.

There are currently no specific antiviral treatments or vaccines available for the prevention of MVD. Treatment consists of supportive care with maintenance of hydration and electrolytes, blood transfusions, and oxygen therapy.