In Equatorial Guinea, nine people have died from the Marburg virus since January. The World Health Organization confirmed the outbreak on Monday evening in the Central African country where 16 other suspected cases have become known.

According to Health Minister Mitoha Ondo’o Ayekaba, a “health alert” has been issued for areas in the northeast of the mainland provinces, and more than 4,000 people have been quarantined. The authorities have also identified two suspected cases in Cameroon, the neighboring country to the north.

But what is the Marburg virus and why is it so dangerous? Answers to the most important questions.

What is the Marburg virus?

The Marburg virus has a filamentous form and, like the Ebola virus, belongs to the filovirus family. Scientists suspect that primarily the Nile flying dog is the vector of the disease, the spread of the virus is mainly in African countries Democratic Republic Kongo, Uganda and Kenya. But in recent years the virus has also been detected in other countries, such as flying foxes in Sierra Leone.

How is the Marburg virus transmitted?

The virus is transmitted by the exchange of body fluids or one smear infection, i.e. through direct physical contact or indirectly via objects. In coagulated blood, virus particles can remain infectious for up to five days. The incubation period is between two and 21 days.

The virus can be transmitted from animals to humans as well as from humans to animals – the infectious disease is therefore a so-called zoonosis.

What symptoms does the Marburg virus cause?

The Marburg virus mainly triggers a so-called hemorrhagic fever off, i.e. a fever that is accompanied by heavy bleeding. The symptoms are:

Fever

bleeding

muscle and limb pain

organ dysfunction

strong headache

diarrhea and nausea

Vomit

Laut WHO patients develop severe ones between five and seven days after the onset of symptoms hemorrhagic manifestationsthe blood found in vomit and feces, and is often accompanied by bleeding from the nose, mouth, or vagina.

During the severe phase of the disease, patients have a high fever, and central nervous system involvement can lead to confusion, irritability, and aggression. In the late phase of the disease after about two weeks, men can also develop orchitis, an inflammation of one or both testicles.

How is Marburg virus diagnosed?

For the diagnosis, doctors usually lead blood samples through or check infected tissue under a microscope. The main challenge is to clearly identify the virus clinically, as it is similar to the pathogens of other infectious diseases.

How deadly is the Marburg virus?

According to the WHO, the mortality rate for the Marburg virus can up to 88 percent amount, whereby the rate can be significantly reduced with good medical care of the patients.

In the fatal cases, death most commonly occurs between the eighth and ninth day after symptom onset, and is usually preceded by severe blood loss and shock.

What treatment options are there?

One Vaccination against the Marburg virus or a specific treatment currently does not exist. However, there are some promising vaccine candidates, including a vaccine des National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseaseswhich was shown to be safe in a phase I study and elicited an immune response in initial human testing.

In the case of an infection with the Marburg virus, doctors primarily try to alleviate the symptoms that occur and to maintain the patient’s bodily functions. The gift of antiviral drugs is possible, but the funds are not effective against all viruses that cause hemorrhagic fever. Central is also a sufficient fluid supply of the patients, which can be done either orally or intravenously.

What’s next in Equatorial Guinea?

As the WHO reports, teams have been sent to the affected regions to trace and isolate contacts and to treat people with fever symptoms. In order to contain the outbreak in Equatorial Guinea, experts are to help as well as provide equipment for testing samples and protective equipment for a total of 500 health workers.

Can the Marburg virus also reach Germany?

Big concerns that the virus could spread to Europe and Germany are probably unjustified at the moment. According to the Society for Virology (GfV), the outbreaks of the Marburg virus are limited in time and space – a worldwide spread is currently considered very unlikely.

Why is it actually called the Marburg virus?

In 1967, the virus broke out in Marburg, Hesse, where laboratory workers contracted monkeys imported from Uganda for testing. There were also infections in Frankfurt am Main and in Belgrade. Seven people died out of a total of 31 infected people.

With material from the dpa and the WHO.