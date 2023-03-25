Tanzania is grappling with a Marburg virus outbreak in the Kagera region in the country’s northwest. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 8 cases and 5 deaths, including a healthcare worker. The infected presented with fever, vomiting and bleeding. The collected samples were positive for the PCR test.

The Ministry of Health has activated a rapid response team to support further investigations. A total of 161 contacts have been identified and are being monitored. And the active search for cases has also taken off, while a risk communication activity continues in the affected communities. The Center for Disease Prevention reminds that this “is the first time that a confirmed case of Marburg virus has been reported in Tanzania”.