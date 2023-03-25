Tanzania is grappling with a Marburg virus outbreak in the Kagera region in the country’s northwest. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 8 cases and 5 deaths, including a healthcare worker. The infected presented with fever, vomiting and bleeding. The collected samples were positive for the PCR test.
The Ministry of Health has activated a rapid response team to support further investigations. A total of 161 contacts have been identified and are being monitored. And the active search for cases has also taken off, while a risk communication activity continues in the affected communities. The Center for Disease Prevention reminds that this “is the first time that a confirmed case of Marburg virus has been reported in Tanzania”.
The Kagera region borders Uganda to the north, Rwanda to the west and Burundi to the southwest. “The high mobility of the population within the region carries a risk of cross-border spread,” experts warn. The commitment, says Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, of Africa CDC is to “stop this outbreak as soon as possible. Currently two member states of the African Union, Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania are reporting active outbreaks of Marburg virus.