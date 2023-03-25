Home Health Marburg virus worries Tanzania: what it is and what we know
Health

Marburg virus worries Tanzania: what it is and what we know

by admin

Tanzania is grappling with a Marburg virus outbreak in the Kagera region in the country’s northwest. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 8 cases and 5 deaths, including a healthcare worker. The infected presented with fever, vomiting and bleeding. The collected samples were positive for the PCR test.

Big concern

read also


Covid, Zangrillo: “Virus is dead, WHO will announce the end of the pandemic”

The Ministry of Health has activated a rapid response team to support further investigations. A total of 161 contacts have been identified and are being monitored. And the active search for cases has also taken off, while a risk communication activity continues in the affected communities. The Center for Disease Prevention reminds that this “is the first time that a confirmed case of Marburg virus has been reported in Tanzania”.

Possible distribution in other states

deepening


Covid, millions of mice in New York positive, risk of new variants

The Kagera region borders Uganda to the north, Rwanda to the west and Burundi to the southwest. “The high mobility of the population within the region carries a risk of cross-border spread,” experts warn. The commitment, says Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, of Africa CDC is to “stop this outbreak as soon as possible. Currently two member states of the African Union, Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania are reporting active outbreaks of Marburg virus.

See also  Covid, Iss: "Dose booster 91% effective against severe form of the disease, protects 68% from Omicron. Cases on the rise in 10-19 years"

You may also like

The French side dish for the main course

DRAEGER MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. – INFINITY CENTRAL STATION

CGTN: How China continues to streamline its COVID-19...

3-year-old boy leaves home in the night, cared...

Site was not found. – Medicine and Health,...

Deutsche Bank, the collapse triggered by the downward...

Russia, who is Elvira Vikhareva: Putin’s opponent poisoned...

“End the Odyssey of Mentally Ill Patients”

Deutsche Bank, the collapse triggered by the downward...

Tobacco heater: Not without health risks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy